Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound

Meet The Author: Areva Martin

Areva Martin is a sought-after expert; the recurring co-host of the Emmy Award-winning show The Doctors, CNN legal analyst, and regular contributor to Good Morning America, World News Tonight, The Dr. Phil Show, Anderson Cooper 360, and DailyMailTV, among other shows across the CNN and HLN networks. Founder of Martin & Martin, LLP, one of the largest female-owned, African-American law firms in Los Angeles, she also created Special Needs Network, Inc., a non-profit benefitting special needs kids and their parents. She is the author of The Everyday Advocate, a well-received memoir about raising a child with autism. She lives in Los Angeles, CA.

Donna Beech is a New York Times bestselling and award-winning co-author who has worked on dozens of books.

Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less
Make It Rain!

Make It Rain!

How to Use the Media to Revolutionize Your Business & Brand

by

With

Foreword by

NATIONAL BESTSELLER

What if you could get in front of millions of media prospects with the avid endorsement of famous influencers–without spending a dime?

It’s happening right in front of you every day. Guest experts on TV, radio, podcasts, blogs, and live streaming are getting local and national exposure for their business and brand that they could never have afforded to reach with ads.

For a decade, Areva Martin has used the media to build a huge platform that expanded the influence and power of her brand exponentially. Media appearances on Dr. Phil, Anderson Cooper 360, The Doctors, CNN, MSNBC, FOX, and more have virtually eliminated the need of a marketing budget for her thriving law firm and non-profit organization, while securing her place as one of America’s most sought after thought leaders.

In Make It Rain! Areva breaks the silence to reveal what insiders know about the power of media appearances to revolutionize a business and brand and get your core message out to the people who need it most. You’ll learn how to:
  • Match your brand to the right audience and media venues
  • Craft pitches producers can’t resist
  • Jump on breaking news shows
  • Pivot and speak in soundbites like the pros
  • Amplify every interview with social media
  • Turn appearances into platform and become a rainmaker
Never before have there been more ways to build a presence that matters. Whether you are the executive of a corporation, the author of an upcoming book, the owner of a rapidly growing small business, or the public face of a local nonprofit or association, if you have a business to build or people you want to help, nothing beats using the media to create the visibility, influence, and power you need. Are you ready to Make It Rain!?
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Marketing

On Sale: March 5th 2019

Price: $15.99 / $20.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9781478989882

Center Street Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy