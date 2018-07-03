Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Make It Rain!
How to Use the Media to Revolutionize Your Business & Brand
NATIONAL BESTSELLERRead More
What if you could get in front of millions of media prospects with the avid endorsement of famous influencers–without spending a dime?
It’s happening right in front of you every day. Guest experts on TV, radio, podcasts, blogs, and live streaming are getting local and national exposure for their business and brand that they could never have afforded to reach with ads.
For a decade, Areva Martin has used the media to build a huge platform that expanded the influence and power of her brand exponentially. Media appearances on Dr. Phil, Anderson Cooper 360, The Doctors, CNN, MSNBC, FOX, and more have virtually eliminated the need of a marketing budget for her thriving law firm and non-profit organization, while securing her place as one of America’s most sought after thought leaders.
In Make It Rain! Areva breaks the silence to reveal what insiders know about the power of media appearances to revolutionize a business and brand and get your core message out to the people who need it most. You’ll learn how to:
- Match your brand to the right audience and media venues
- Craft pitches producers can’t resist
- Jump on breaking news shows
- Pivot and speak in soundbites like the pros
- Amplify every interview with social media
- Turn appearances into platform and become a rainmaker