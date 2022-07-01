Description

This fun and practical cat care book written just for kids will guide young cat lovers in how to provide a safe, healthy environment, deliver daily care, and ensure positive interactions and rewarding, long-term relationships with feline friends.



Pet expert Arden Moore helps kids understand how cats think and what they need to be happy and healthy, whether socializing a spunky new kitten or welcoming an adult cat into a household. Along with essentials on topics such as how to read a cat’s body language and proper litter box protocol, fun and fascinating features cover the history of cat-human relationships, why and how cats purr, “ask the vet” Q&As, trivia, DIY cat toys, and even tips for training a cat to come when called (yes, you can!).



Information-packed and filled with photography and colorful illustrations that infuse each page with feline energy, A Kid’s Guide to Cats equips kids with everything they need to know to be great cat caretakers and companions.