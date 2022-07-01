Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
A Kid's Guide to Cats
How to Train, Care for, and Play and Communicate with Your Amazing Pet!
Description
This fun and practical cat care book written just for kids will guide young cat lovers in how to provide a safe, healthy environment, deliver daily care, and ensure positive interactions and rewarding, long-term relationships with feline friends.
Pet expert Arden Moore helps kids understand how cats think and what they need to be happy and healthy, whether socializing a spunky new kitten or welcoming an adult cat into a household. Along with essentials on topics such as how to read a cat’s body language and proper litter box protocol, fun and fascinating features cover the history of cat-human relationships, why and how cats purr, “ask the vet” Q&As, trivia, DIY cat toys, and even tips for training a cat to come when called (yes, you can!).
Information-packed and filled with photography and colorful illustrations that infuse each page with feline energy, A Kid’s Guide to Cats equips kids with everything they need to know to be great cat caretakers and companions.
