Common building materials are transformed into elegant planters by a poolside getaway.

Our very first design was the Circle Pot, which was inspired by a 1960s hanging ashtray. Here it is planted with silver dollar plant (Xerosicyos danguyi) and ×Graptoveria ‘Fred Ives’.

PREFACE

Whether you are a seasoned homeowner or are just starting out with your first garden patio, outdoor planters are seductive and sultry as they lure you in with their rich colors and clean lines. You can hardly wait to add them to your garden—until you see the price tag, which can be out of reach for many budgets. Big-box stores offer better bargains but fewer choices, and many of us are turned off by the idea of having the same thing as everyone else. We want unique products that make a statement. This book will help you boldly go where no planter has gone before by empowering you to create show-stopping containers.

We have owned Potted, a Los Angeles–based outdoor lifestyle brand, for more than a decade. As the creative forces behind the brand, we are always looking for unusual and interesting products geared toward outdoor living to excite and inspire our customers. It’s one of the reasons we are a successful business and why many people choose us over the big chain stores. And while we support local artists and think nothing of traveling to find compelling products, what sets us apart are our Potted designs—garden pavers, tile tables, and especially pots (we are called Potted, after all).

So what does this mean for you? Well, our love of design compelled us to write this book, which is filled with inspirational and original ideas to help you make your own planters from everyday materials.

Beyond being affordable, we wanted to create projects that are gorgeous and accessible. You do not need a workshop or countless tools at your disposal to build these planters. We have a bit more expertise with fabrication than the average person, and this knowledge has been invaluable in working out how these projects assemble and whether they are feasible. When coming up with possible ideas, we asked ourselves three questions: is it affordable, are the materials easy to find, and could we do it on our own? If the answer to any of these questions was no, we threw out the idea. Finally, the most important consideration was that the finished product had to look fabulous.

We hope you will find ideas in this book that will excite and energize you to turn your own garden into a Potted oasis. There is something for everyone, from entryway planters crafted from garbage cans to hanging planters made with kitchenware. We have come up with designs we have never seen, and we offer a different spin on some familiar favorites. You can either follow our instructions exactly or, for even more fun, customize them to suit your own personality. And we expect Pinterest and Instagram to virtually explode with all your creations. We can’t wait to see them. #pottedstylediy

DO IT YOURSELF BASICS

THINKING CREATIVELY ABOUT EVERYDAY MATERIALS

We conceived most of the ideas in this book while walking through building yards, home-improvement warehouses, and art-supply stores. By asking ourselves What if? as we perused the aisles, all sorts of possibilities came to mind. What if we put a back on that attic gable vent and hung it on the wall? What if we tried doing decoupage outdoors? What if we took a drywall mud pan and put some plants in it? If you allow yourself to see past an object’s intended use, new worlds will open up to you.

The projects are organized by materials: concrete, plastic, metal, terra-cotta, and organic. You can do many projects with different materials than we specify. For example, the plastic garbage can could be metal; the terra-cotta planter could be wood. You could take concepts from one project and apply them to another—decoupage cinderblocks, anyone? Don’t limit yourself to the materials we have presented. When you begin looking at everyday objects with a different eye, you will start to get crazy ideas. Try walking through your garage while wearing your anything-is-possible glasses. What could you do with an old lawn mower? We’ve limited our scope to new items you can purchase easily, but that doesn’t mean you have to go shopping.

The original idea for this planter came from seeing a pile of cinderblocks in a building yard and wondering, What if?

TOOLS AND TIPS OF THE TRADE

We worked to come up with projects that do not require expensive or difficult-to-use tools. For the few times we couldn’t avoid using things like circular saws, we suggest borrowing or renting them (unless you really catch the DIY bug, in which case get your own). And if you’re afraid of particular tools, please ask for help. You do not have to do every last thing yourself. When we first started Potted, we were obsessed with tile and wanted to put it on everything (actually, we still do). We bought the least expensive tile saw known to humankind and began trying to figure it out. And even though we both learned to use it and made several tables, we were always a little scared, and we were relieved when we were doing well enough to hire someone to cut tile for us and could focus on design. You don’t have to be the master of everything to do these projects.

You will want to use some tools over and over again, and developing a toolkit will come in handy. Here is a list of some must-have items.

ASSORTED DRILL BITS Some people don’t realize there are bits to create holes and bits to screw things into objects. Unfortunately, both are referred to as drill bits. For our purposes, a set of assorted wood drill bits will cover most predrilling situations, and a standard two-sided Phillips head or straight head screw bit will cover the rest. Be sure you have a few masonry drill bits. These work for ceramics and concrete and are essential for drilling drainage holes. They get dull pretty quickly if you use them frequently, so be prepared to repurchase once in a while if you become addicted to DIY.

BOX CUTTER Also called a utility knife, this all-around tool works on more than boxes.

BUILDING ADHESIVES There are so many brands and different applications that it’s important to read labels before you purchase. Look for whether the product is recommended for outdoor use, how long the setup time is (that is, how long you can work with it before it starts to harden), and what material it works best on (plastic, wood, concrete, fabric). Unless you are doing several projects at once, adhesives can be challenging to work with once they’ve been opened (another reason to buy the smaller, although more expensive, hand-squeezed tubes).

CAULKING GUN We use this constantly to apply building adhesives. However, you can buy most building adhesives in a hand-squeezed tube, so if you don’t think you’ll be doing a bunch of projects, you can skip this.

CLEANING KIT Adhesive remover, glass cleaner, canned air, clean rags, paper towels, and drop cloths will be very useful.

CORDLESS DRILL We use one in almost every project. No home should be without a cordless drill.

HAMMER In most of our projects we don’t use a hammer for its usual purposes, but sometimes you just need to pound something.

HANDSAW AND MITER BOX For small jobs, a handsaw comes in handy, and a miter box will ensure your work is straight.

LEVEL A must for hanging things evenly.

MEASURING TAPE We like cloth and retracting tape versions.

PAINTER’S TAPE You’ll use this for everything, including painting.

PAINTING KIT Keep an assortment of brushes, from very fine to 1 inch. Disposable foam brushes are good for edging or for brushing on glue. Stencil brushes work for stenciling (obviously). Plastic trays and rollers are also good to have on hand.

PLIERS Slip-joint pliers are the most common and are essential. Needle-nose pliers also come in handy in small spaces.

SAFETY KIT Goggles, gloves (leather and latex), and dust masks are the basic tools of the safety trade.

SANDPAPER You can use this to both smooth and rough up surfaces (that makes no sense, we know), and 100 grit sandpaper is a good all-around type. Higher grits are better for smoothing, and lower grits are more effective at roughing things up so adhesives and paint adhere better.

SCISSORS Everyone should have a pair of good sharp scissors.

WIRE CUTTERS We use these in several projects, and they are irreplaceable if you need to cut wire. Scissors are not intended for this purpose and will usually break, but nail cutters can work in a pinch.

Anything can become a tool—even your husband’s favorite strainer.

DON’T GET HURT

This seems like an obvious statement, but it bears repeating. Don’t get hurt. Common sense is the most important tool for any DIY project. If something seems unsafe, it probably is. We usually ask ourselves if we would let our kids use a particular tool. If the answer is no, we work with someone who has more experience. In addition, always work in a well-ventilated area when spraying or working with adhesives. Never use a power tool with a frayed or broken cord. Always protect your face and hands. And, finally, if you drink, don’t drill. (We stole that from Matt Groening’s “Life in Hell” cartoon, but it applies.)

The cinderblocks for this tiled planter were heavy and difficult to move, but worth the effort.

A WORD ABOUT DRAINAGE

Every project in this book mentions drilling drainage holes. All plants (except water plants) want good drainage, or rot will eventually set in. Some plants, like succulents and cactus, will rot very quickly, so fast drainage is essential. Others, such as ferns or mosses, are more forgiving, but will eventually decay if they are never allowed to dry out. We understand that for some interior applications, especially centerpieces, it is not always possible to have drainage. For these situations we recommend using a layer of rock on the bottom to give the water a place to drain, but this is a temporary solution. You will need to replace these types of plantings every few months. But if you consider that freshly cut flowers survive about a week and your arrangement without drainage will last for roughly two months, it is a good investment (and you get the opportunity to make another arrangement when it needs replacing).

If drilling a hole in your planter just won’t work, you can also turn your container into a cachepot. This word comes from the French verb cacher (to hide) plus pot—in other words, to hide a pot. In this case, you can leave your plant in its original nursery pot and allow the cachepot to hide it and essentially serve as a saucer. This method is far superior to planting in a container without drainage. Use Spanish, sheet, or sphagnum moss to hide the nursery container and give your planting a finished look.

Sometimes drainage just isn’t an option for a centerpiece. This container serves as a cachepot, with moss hiding the nursery pots, which contain golden club moss (Selaginella kraussiana ‘Aurea’) and satin pothos (Scindapsus pictus ‘Argyraeus’).

Concrete cinderblocks make excellent planters, and the design possibilities are endless.

CONCRETE

Concrete is made by combining Portland cement, water, and aggregate (rock or sand). You can manipulate it into many forms and applications. You can make your own concrete to create unique shapes with forms or molds, but many premade building supplies are also available.

Define a patio space with stylish rectangular planters.

THE MODERN RECTANGLE

Use backer board to create a hip contemporary planter.

Every week at Potted folks come in looking for lightweight concrete rectangle containers. These stylish, timeless pieces are used to solve many garden design issues. Two of the most popular applications are to create green privacy walls and define spaces. A visiting customer lamented that her small town in Oklahoma had no garden shops that carried anything like them. The larger rectangles were perfect for an open patio she wanted to make more private, but shipping was too expensive. This got us thinking, and we came up with backer board, a concrete product used for creating subfloors and tile backing. Backer board is easy to work with and readily available at home-improvement stores.

TOOLS & MATERIALS A. One sheet 36 × 60 × ¼-in. backer board B. 36-in. ruler or level C. Measuring tape D. Two C clamps E. Scoring tool F. Gloves G. 100 grit sandpaper H. Painter’s tape I. Twenty L brackets J. ½-in. screws that fit L brackets K. Drill with bit that fits ½-in. screws L. Caulking gun M. Waterproof caulk Permanent marker (not pictured)

PREPARING

We wanted to delineate a separate patio for this pool house without cutting off the view of the pool. We chose an L shape to contain and create a cozy area while leaving one side open to invite you to the water.

1 MEASURE AND CUT THE BACKER BOARD.

One piece of backer board will make one 36 × 12½ × 18-inch container. Use a measuring tape to mark off all the pieces you will need to cut. Remember, you have to allow for the thickness of the backer board to get the overall size correct, so you will need to adjust if you are making a different size.

Overhead view of the cutting pattern (this is already cut, which makes it easier to see the pattern).

We cut one 36 × 1-inch bottom, two 36 × 18-inch-long sides, and two 17¾ × 12-inch end pieces to make one planter. We placed our 36-inch-long sidepieces next to the 36-inch-long bottom piece. Then we placed our 12-inch end pieces on top of the bottom panel. Our bottom panel is ¼ inch thick, so we cut the height of the end pieces ¼ inch shorter so all the pieces were even on top. If you used ½-inch-thick backer board (also available), you would cut the end pieces ½ inch shorter.

Put the marked sheet of backer board on sawhorses or a table and use the C clamps to secure the level to the backer board. This gives you a hard line guide that stays in place while you score the board.

Tighten the clamps as much as possible to keep the level from moving.

Scoring involves scratching an incision on the surface that creates a weakness and allows you to break the backer board cleanly without using a saw. It takes a little practice, so try it on some scrap pieces before you tackle the real thing. Wear gloves, as the constant pressure of bearing down on the scoring tool, along with its sharp edge, makes your hands susceptible to cuts and blisters. After you make your score mark, place the scored line just over the edge of the table and gently tap down. The piece should break off cleanly and easily. If it doesn’t, try making your score marks deeper, and be sure to use sandpaper to smooth out any rough edges.

Scoring allows you to cut the backer board without using a saw.

2 ASSEMBLE THE PIECES.

After you have cut all the pieces, put them together. Remember that the 12-inch end pieces go on top of the bottom panel, while the 36-inch-long side pieces sit flush with the bottom. Use the painter’s tape to bind everything together until you screw in the brackets. An extra set of hands is helpful in this step.

Bind the pieces together horizontally and across the top to hold them together.

3 MEASURE AND MARK BRACKET PLACEMENTS.

Using the measuring tape and marker, mark where you will install the L brackets. We placed them 1½ inches from the top and 1½ inches from the bottom. The middle one is in the center.

Measure exactly where you will add your brackets.

Using a bracket as your template, mark each bracket hole on all the sides.