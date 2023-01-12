Free shipping on orders $35+

Kitchen of Light
Kitchen of Light

The New Scandinavian Cooking

by Andreas Viestad

Photographs by Mette Randem

On Sale

Sep 4, 2007

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781579655747

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Regional & Ethnic / Scandinavian

Description

This charming and personal exploration of Scandinavian food and culture from one of public television’s most charismatic cooks engages readers with personal anecdotes and flavorful recipes. Andreas shows the best way to cure gravlaks, make butter, prepare a poached salmon feast, and flambé a pork tenderloin with Scandinavia’s favorite spirit aquavit. He shares his passion for traditional recipes such as Pork Rib Roast with Cloves, Mashed Rutabaga, and Norwegian Pancakes filled with berries.

In Kitchen of Light readers are transported to Viestad’s Norway—fishing for cod, halibut, and salmon; gathering chanterelles, porcini, and wild berries. More than 100 recipes emphasize fresh, simple ingredients in delicious and elegant dishes such as Pepper-Grilled Oysters and Scallops and Roast Dill-Scented Chicken with Leeks and Potatoes. This inspired cookbook, a companion to the public television series New Scandinavian Cooking, is perfect for home cooks, armchair travelers, cultural food enthusiasts, and anyone who yearns for the simple life.

Praise

“Exciting, modern cuisine from the land of midnight sun.”
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
