Small-Space Vegetable Gardens

Preface

All around us, a movement is taking place. People are rigging up window boxes for growing herbs, making room on the fire escape for a pot of tomatoes, renovating neglected flower beds to make way for raspberries and rhubarb, and convincing landlords to turn over a few square feet of lawn for food production. Families are joining waitlists for community garden plots, signing up for canning workshops, and getting to know their local growers at the farmers’ market.

The economy, self-sufficiency, sustainability, taste, health—whatever your reasons, it is always a good time to grow your own organic food. And you can do it, no matter how small your gardening space.

I grow food for all these reasons, but most of all I do it because it feels great. I love working outside and getting my hands dirty. I love connecting with other gardeners and sharing seeds and ideas. And I love harvesting something I have grown and eating it fresh that night for dinner. Yes, it is local food—really local food. But mainly it’s just good food.

For me, gardening has been a lifelong obsession and an experiment in trial and error. Lots of error. And, believe it or not, that is something I love about growing food—it keeps me on my toes. Just when I think I’ve finally mastered this urban farming thing, nature proves me wrong. The key, I think, is to pay attention—to celebrate each perfect potato, learn from mistakes, and, above all, enjoy the process.

This book walks you through the basics—and then some—of planning, creating, and tending an organic food garden in a small space. This is the book I wish I’d had when I was a new gardener, and I hope it will be a helpful resource and an inspiration to you. Most of all, I hope you get hooked on gardening and growing your own good food.

Finding Space

Not all that long ago, vegetable gardens were relegated to the backyard. Tucked away from the eyes of neighbors and visitors, the veggie patch was often plain and utilitarian. It served one function: to feed the family.

Now, edibles are everywhere—even on the grounds of the White House. And not only gardeners are doing the growing. Foodies are discovering the fresh flavors of homegrown produce and herbs. Self-sufficient types are learning how to feed themselves—from seed to plate. Many of us are trying to lighten our carbon footprint and save money by eating closer to home. Finally, the veggie patch is having its day.

As popular as growing our own food has become, few people have a spare 200 square feet for a vegetable garden. What you may have, however—or have access to—is a balcony, a patio, a plot in a community garden, or even a small yard. Happily, that’s all you need to create a bounty of edibles that can bring sustenance and personal satisfaction.

But first: Where to get growing?

Thinking Outside the Plot

Almost everyone has access to more space than they realize. It just takes a little creative thinking to see it. I didn’t have the space to grow both peas and beans inside the confines of my patio, for example, so I co-opted the back side of my fence, which separates my patio from an alley. In only a narrow strip of soil at the base of the fence, I planted a family of pole beans, which climb up twine attached to the fence.

Take a look at your back alley: Could you install narrow raised beds along the alley’s edge? Take a look at your sidewalk: Could you grow food in the space between it and the street? Take a look at any hard outdoor surfaces: Could you have a container garden on your driveway, porch, fire escape, or staircase? Take a look at your rooftop: Is it flat and relatively easy to access? (Remember that you will have to get pots, soil, and water up there, too.) Could it support the weight of a container garden? Take a look at the land surrounding your building: Could you convince your landlord or homeowners association to let you start a garden?

Container Gardens

When gardening on a rooftop, balcony, or other similar place lacking in soil, containers may be your only option. Or perhaps you just like the visual impact or control offered by gardening in pots. Luckily, you can find a nearly endless variety of container styles—from rustic to modern and everything in between. And with a large enough container, you can grow almost anything in a pot—even fruit trees.

PROS Visual impact provided by colorful or unique containers. You can also provide perfect soil, move pots around, create a garden where there isn’t one, reduce soil compaction, and control pests and weeds.

CONS Pots can dry out quickly or become waterlogged if drainage is insufficient. Nutrients must be replaced frequently. Plants can become root-bound if pot is too small.

Community Gardens

The classic solution to the space-shortage problem, community gardens have been around in various forms for centuries. Whether gardened communally or clearly divided into individual plots, community gardens—and their British counterpart, allotment gardens—can be great places to get growing. In addition to paying an annual plot fee, gardeners are usually expected to help maintain the overall health of the garden by doing basic garden tasks (such as weeding the common areas or maintaining the compost bin) or by contributing their time through fundraising or other administrative tasks. In exchange, you’ll typically get a plot of your own, along with access to the tools to maintain it.

PROS Meeting your neighbors, learning from more experienced gardeners, and sharing resources—often including water, compost, and garden tools. Usually, the cost for an allotment or plot is reasonable, or even waived for those with lower incomes.

CONS You may have to wait a while to get a space; waiting lists can be long. If the garden is far from your home, it can be inconvenient to maintain and harvest. Theft can also be an issue.

Shared Backyards

Cities are full of underutilized space, much of which is on private residential property. You may have walked by lawn after empty slate of lawn and imagined what you could grow if some of it were yours.

If you have no garden space of your own, consider a shared yard. Nearby friends or relatives might be willing to let you garden on a corner of their property. Another alternative, Sharing Backyards (sharingbackyards.com), matches people looking for garden space with those willing to share. You can also try posting a note on a community forum or other online forum, doing it the old-fashioned way and posting a note on a bulletin board at your local coffee shop or community center, or even knocking on doors of neighbors who might have space to spare. It’s all about connecting with your community.

Some people may want to charge a small fee for the use of their space, while many are just happy to have their yard beautified for little effort on their part. Most property owners would be grateful for a share of the produce. Key to this arrangement is making sure to keep your plot tidy and being respectful of the property owner’s tools, utilities, and space.

PROS Meeting your neighbors, making a friend or two, and gaining access to garden space.

CONS Can take a lot of legwork to find the right space and property owner to share with. Can be unstable—the property could be sold or leased to new renters who are not into sharing, or the property owner could decide that the situation isn’t working halfway through your growing season.

Parking Strip Garden

In many neighborhoods, there’s a sizable grassy strip between sidewalk and street. While it can be a challenging place to garden (it’s not known as the “hellstrip” for nothing), if you’ve got a fairly wide boulevard and a not-too-busy street, this often-overlooked space could be your ticket to fresh produce.

PROS Curb appeal, enhances space for visitors and neighborhood, and utilizes nearby, inground gardening space.

CONS Compacted soil, pollution from vehicle traffic, and damaged plants due to careless passersby. Theft can be an issue. (Also: dogs. Enough said).

Gardening at Work

Forward-thinking employers offer wellness benefits to employees. A workplace garden supports a healthy life-style and provides opportunities for workers to be physically active, connect with coworkers, and relieve stress—all valuable advantages for employers. Plus, workplace gardens make the company look good from sustainability and community engagement perspectives—key selling features if you decide to approach your boss about a garden project.

Before asking your employer about creating a garden, think about whether you want to take over an existing garden space for your personal use or create a multiple-user garden—a community garden for the workplace. Also determine how and where the garden will be constructed, who will maintain it, and on whose time this maintenance will occur.

PROS Having fun at work, using your lunch break to de-stress, and gardening where you spend a good chunk of your week. Your company might even agree to pay for construction materials.

CONS Getting the go-ahead could take ages in large or bureaucratic organizations. The soil may be of questionable quality—potentially compacted and polluted with industrial wastes. Coworkers may lose enthusiasm after their initial interest, leaving you to maintain the garden.

Gardening at School

School gardens have a long history. They have been used to teach young people about healthy lifestyles, environmental stewardship, and nutrition, and they help students connect with and build community.

PROS Connecting with and learning from students and parents, and improving the biodiversity and sustainability of your campus or schoolyard.

CONS The approval process can be painfully slow. You will probably have to raise funds or get materials donated to build the garden.

Gardening for parents Many elementary school garden programs involve parents. This is a great way to get into gardening and learn with your child. If your child’s school does not have an existing garden, approach the principal and volunteer to lead the project. Gardening for high school and college students A rising number of high schools and universities have areas dedicated to community garden–style growing. If your school doesn’t, approach your student council or ask your favorite teacher to work with you to get one approved and built. In college, your student association is a good place to start, as are faculty members who teach environmental and social sciences.

Assessing Your Space

Although we can meticulously plan a planting scheme, short of leveling trees or neighboring buildings, we can’t do much about the sunlight our gardens receive.

External factors have a huge influence on the success of a garden; take the time to observe the things that impact your space before leaping in and planting. Don’t despair if, at first glance, your potential location seems unsuited to growing food. Think creatively: the problem is often the solution. Working with what is already available on your site will always be more satisfying and will yield better results than fighting natural conditions.

When sizing up your space, considering a few external factors can help you design the healthiest, most productive garden possible.

Climate

Where you live determines your garden’s climate, the length of the growing season, and how much rainfall you receive—all of which affect what you grow and how you grow it. Some edibles simply grow better in some regions than they do in others. Recognize the characteristics of your climate, and consider how they will impact what you can grow.

For example, drought-tolerant rosemary, a Mediterranean native, needs dry, warm summers to thrive. That doesn’t mean it can’t be grown in rainy, mild climates, but you should try to create conditions that resemble rosemary’s native habitat: provide excellent drainage by amending the soil with sand or perlite, and plant it in the sunniest spot in the garden.

Your area’s hardiness zone is another important consideration. Every city or region is assigned a zone number based on its lowest average annual temperature—from Fairbanks, Alaska (zone 1) to Mazatlán, Mexico (zone 11). Plants are also given a zone rating, which offers gardeners a hint as to whether that type of plant will survive the winter in their area. For example, if you live in Halifax, Nova Scotia, zone 6, you should look for plants that are hardy (frost-tolerant) to zone 6 or lower.

The trouble with zone ratings, however, is that a plant’s ability to thrive in a certain location depends on more than just minimum temperatures—rainfall and soil conditions, for example, also play big roles in hardiness, as do summer heat levels. Plants grown in containers are also less cold tolerant than their inground counterparts—something else to consider when choosing what and where to grow. You can find out which zone you live in by searching online for “plant hardiness zones” and “plant heat zones.”

All that said, hardiness zones don’t even come into play as far as annual edibles are concerned—most of these plants will not survive the winter anyway. But zones are definitely an important factor when you’re growing plants such as fruit trees or perennial herbs.

A microclimate is an area in which the climate differs from the larger area around it. Hotter, cooler, wetter, or drier—a microclimate can be as small as a balcony or as large as a valley. Many factors can change the microclimates of your garden: light bouncing off a patio or wall, heat radiating from a metal fire escape, a wind tunnel created between buildings, or a clothes dryer that vents onto your balcony. Pay attention to these factors and, if you can, use them to your advantage.

To Everything There is a (Growing) Season The growing season refers to the length of time between your area’s last killing frost in winter or spring and the first killing frost in autumn or winter—in short, it describes the season during which plants grow. Government organizations such as the U.S. National Climatic Data Center or Environment Canada track these dates and make them available online (search “average frost dates” or “growing season length”). The length of your growing season will help determine what you can plant, since some plants—melons, for example—require a long, hot growing season. Seed packets often provide the number of days required for a seed to grow into a harvestable vegetable (known as days to maturity). If that number exceeds the number of days in your growing season, you should start your seeds indoors ahead of your last frost date and transplant them outside after the weather has warmed, protect the plants from late-season frosts until they can be harvested, or choose a variety that is quicker to mature.

Light and Shade

Sunlight—or lack of it—is a huge factor in a garden. Most fruits and vegetables require upward of six hours of direct sunlight daily to thrive. A sunny balcony or garden is considered ideal (you can always create shade if you or your plants are baking), but any patio that receives some sunlight in summer can produce food.

Make a point of recording how many hours of direct sunlight your site receives and where it falls. Then work with the amount of light you have. Fruiting vegetables such as tomatoes and cucumbers will be happiest in your sunniest spot, while root vegetables can get by with a little less than full sun, and leafy greens are fairly forgiving of part-shade conditions. If you really are in the dark, grow mushrooms.

I’ve had great success growing a salad garden in an area that receives about three hours of sunlight daily in spring, and perhaps four in summer. For most months of the year, it produces tender butter lettuces, peppery arugula, mild mizuna, and a number of other greens, plus radishes, chervil, and even snack-sized carrots. Even with limited sunlight, it’s wildly productive.

There are a few things you can do to increase the amount of light your crops receive, even without limbing nearby trees (though, if you can do that, it’ll help). If the exterior walls of your home are white, remember that sunlight will bounce off the surface, providing additional light (and heat). You can mimic this effect by setting up a reflective panel such as a mirror or foil-covered board (or mitigate it using a dark color). You can also use reflective mulches: silver or red foils that cover the soil surface and reflect light up into the plant’s leaves. As an added benefit, reflective mulches also increase soil temperature and block weeds.

In addition to limiting your plant choices, shady gardens come with another set of problems: an increased susceptibility to pests and diseases. Some diseases, such as mildew, thrive in damp shade. Insect pests such as slugs and snails are happiest there, too.

Edibles for Part Shade An area receiving approximately four hours of sunshine daily is in part shade. The conventional wisdom is that, in these conditions, you can rule out heat-loving fruiting vegetables such as zucchinis, tomatoes, melons, and peppers, while leafy greens and berries will thrive. But in my experience, many edibles that prefer full sun—even fruiting vegetables—often produce in part shade. They just don’t produce as much. So if you’ve got your heart set on tomatoes, give them a shot. Experimenting is half the fun, anyway. Increase your odds of success by choosing the following shade-tolerant edibles: alpine strawberries arugula Asian greens beets blackberries blueberries bok choy carrots chard Chinese cabbage chives cilantro currants gooseberries kale komatsuna lemon balm lettuce mesclun greens mint mizuna mushrooms mustard greens oregano parsley peas radishes rutabagas scallions sorrel spinach tatsoi

Size

Small-space gardening means different things to different people: it could mean a 4-by-8-ft. raised bed in a community garden, or a tiny window box. Obviously, the size of your site impacts what you can grow; some edibles just aren’t practical in a tiny garden. For those of us who want to grow everything, this can be a tough lesson to learn. This book will help you decide what to plant in your small space, and share small-space growing techniques like using cut-and-come-again crops and vertical gardening. And if your balcony gets truly full, you can always look for additional garden spaces.

Soil

Soil is arguably the single most important element of any garden, regardless of the plot’s size. But to succeed, small-space vegetable gardens are especially dependent on good soil quality. Whether you’re growing food in the ground, in containers, or in raised beds, you can assess your existing soil and improve it if necessary, using the techniques discussed in this book.

Water

Along with soil and sun, water makes your garden grow. Or not. Because poor drainage is death to plants, identify whether your site might have pockets where water will pool. (Cold air will also hang out in low-lying areas, creating frost-prone microclimates.)

Your garden should be within easy reach of a hose or tap. Balconies are often lacking in water access, and lugging a watering can from your kitchen sink every day can be a royal pain. Consider installing a rain barrel that catches and stores rainfall to reduce your trips to the tap (and the impact on storm sewers).

Wind

Wind can be a big factor in the city, especially on rooftops and balconies. Heavy winds speed moisture loss from the soil, knock over containers, and shred delicate leaves. Mulching reduces soil moisture loss, and windbreaks provide shelter for tender vegetables. A fence or trellis covered in edible climbers such as runner beans or blackberries makes a great windbreak. Grouping containers together will help keep them from toppling over.

Weight

If you garden on a balcony or rooftop, weight is an important consideration. Containers, soil, plants, water, and people add up to a heavy load. Consult with your landlord or an engineer or builder on weight restrictions to ensure that your balcony is up to the task.

You can reduce the load by choosing lightweight containers such as plastic, resin, or fiberglass. Use the light and airy soil specifically designed for container growing. Take the weight off the floor with wall- and railing-hanging planters and hanging baskets.

Pollution

You are growing food to eat, and you want healthy, organic edibles. But if your efforts are undermined by pollution, you may be inadvertently consuming contaminants. Fortunately, you can usually lessen pollution’s effect on your plants by making sure your soil is healthy and free of toxins.

Before you begin working an inground plot, check to determine what was on your land before you were. Could it have been a gas station? A tannery? A dry cleaner? Chemical contaminants from industrial businesses can devastate the soil for generations.

If you are in doubt about this aspect of your soil, build raised beds using new soil, or, if you’re set on gardening in the ground, get your soil tested before you plant.

Do not grow edibles near patios or beds built with treated lumber: its chemical preservatives leach into surrounding soil. Also avoid growing food next to busy streets; along with the vehicles’ exhaust, cars tend to cloak plants with a film of grit. If the only space you’ve got is street-side, grow root vegetables to avoid most of the grime.

Pests

At some point as a gardener, you will curse a pest for a) peeing in your garden, b) digging up your seedlings, or c) wolfing down your almost-ready-to-pick produce. So when designing your garden, you would be smart to look at your space with an eye for potential troublemakers.

It is difficult to predict which types of insect pests your garden will attract. But unless you’re gardening on a high-rise balcony, urban gardeners can count on visits from raccoons, squirrels, rats, cats, or dogs. In suburban and rural areas, deer, rabbits, and groundhogs join the fun. Finally, consider the human pest. Native to both country and city, they often have little respect for gardens. If yours is exposed to the public, you can probably expect litter, crushed or broken plants, and theft.