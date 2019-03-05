Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mamá Goose

Bilingual Lullabies·Nanas

This bilingual board book by acclaimed authors Alma Flor Ada and F. Isabel Campoy presents popular and beloved lullabies from all over the Spanish-speaking world. Full of charm and humor, and rich with the diversity of Latinx cultures, Mamá Goose is the perfect introduction to Latinx lullabies for English speakers, and a trove of familiar favorites for Spanish speakers.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

On Sale: November 5th 2019

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 18

ISBN-13: 9781368045414

Board book
"Young speakers of either language will appreciate the bouncing rhythms and nonsense fun."—Booklist
"A lovely compendium [with] clear, charming watercolor cartoon illustrations. . . . Just as much fun to read in English as in Spanish, . . . this is a perfect example of translation as an art form."—School Library Journal
