Wild & Chance

Jason Bourne meets Homeward Bound in this fast-paced tale about an unusually intelligent dog with amnesia who must discover — and then face — her past with the help of a new friend — now in paperback!

When a girl wakes up trapped on a sinking ship with no memory of who she is, she has nothing but her instinct to survive. As she fights her way to freedom, she quickly discovers two incredible facts: she is a dog and she can understand human speech.

Soon, she befriends a thirteen-year-old boy named Chance who gives her a name of her own — Wild. But Wild and Chance find themselves running for their lives, pursued by relentless Animal Control officers.

Joined by a mysterious hacker girl named Junebug, the unlikely trio fight for survival while trying to solve the mystery of Wild’s extraordinary strength, super-intelligence, and high-tech collar.

Equal parts heart-pounding action and heartfelt journey, Wild & Chance grabs the reader from page one and never lets go.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: April 13th 2021

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9780759556188

"Readers will not want to put this story down until the very end!"—School Library Connection
"An action-heavy adventure for plot-loving readers."—Kirkus Reviews
