Wild & Chance
Jason Bourne meets Homeward Bound in this fast-paced tale about an unusually intelligent dog with amnesia who must discover — and then face — her past with the help of a new friend — now in paperback!Read More
When a girl wakes up trapped on a sinking ship with no memory of who she is, she has nothing but her instinct to survive. As she fights her way to freedom, she quickly discovers two incredible facts: she is a dog and she can understand human speech.
Soon, she befriends a thirteen-year-old boy named Chance who gives her a name of her own — Wild. But Wild and Chance find themselves running for their lives, pursued by relentless Animal Control officers.
Joined by a mysterious hacker girl named Junebug, the unlikely trio fight for survival while trying to solve the mystery of Wild’s extraordinary strength, super-intelligence, and high-tech collar.
Equal parts heart-pounding action and heartfelt journey, Wild & Chance grabs the reader from page one and never lets go.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Readers will not want to put this story down until the very end!"—School Library Connection
"An action-heavy adventure for plot-loving readers."—Kirkus Reviews