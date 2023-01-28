From a professional magician and New York Times bestselling author, 116 tricks, stunts, and brainteasers that will engage the grandchildren and provide giggles, jaw-dropping awe, and wonderful memories.



Guaranteed to make grandparenting even more fun, Grandpa Magic is sure to entertain—and crack up—the grandkids. From the old pull-a-quarter-from-behind-a-kid’'s-ear trick and “removing your thumb” to card tricks, stunts for the dinner table, and verbal puzzles that surprise and delight, there’s something for everyone. Step-by-step illustrations make them easy to learn.

