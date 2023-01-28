Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Grandpa Magic
116 Easy Tricks, Amazing Brainteasers, and Simple Stunts to Wow the Grandkids
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 30, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
From a professional magician and New York Times bestselling author, 116 tricks, stunts, and brainteasers that will engage the grandchildren and provide giggles, jaw-dropping awe, and wonderful memories.
Guaranteed to make grandparenting even more fun, Grandpa Magic is sure to entertain—and crack up—the grandkids. From the old pull-a-quarter-from-behind-a-kid’'s-ear trick and “removing your thumb” to card tricks, stunts for the dinner table, and verbal puzzles that surprise and delight, there’s something for everyone. Step-by-step illustrations make them easy to learn.
Guaranteed to make grandparenting even more fun, Grandpa Magic is sure to entertain—and crack up—the grandkids. From the old pull-a-quarter-from-behind-a-kid’'s-ear trick and “removing your thumb” to card tricks, stunts for the dinner table, and verbal puzzles that surprise and delight, there’s something for everyone. Step-by-step illustrations make them easy to learn.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“Grandpa Magic is the perfect way to awaken that childlike sense of wonder in all of us... including grandparents. It’s just the right cocktail of magic, mischief, and puzzles to confound children and delight the reader.” —Joshua Jay