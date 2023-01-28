Free shipping on orders $35+

Grandpa Magic
Grandpa Magic

116 Easy Tricks, Amazing Brainteasers, and Simple Stunts to Wow the Grandkids

by Allan Zola Kronzek

On Sale

Oct 30, 2018

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523505050

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Magic

Description

From a professional magician and New York Times bestselling author, 116  tricks, stunts, and brainteasers that will engage the grandchildren and provide giggles, jaw-dropping awe, and wonderful memories. 

Guaranteed to make grandparenting even more fun, Grandpa Magic is sure to entertain—and crack up—the grandkids. From the old pull-a-quarter-from-behind-a-kid’'s-ear trick and “removing your thumb” to card tricks, stunts for the dinner table, and verbal puzzles that surprise and delight, there’s something for everyone. Step-by-step illustrations make them easy to learn. 
 

What's Inside

Praise

Grandpa Magic is the perfect way to awaken that childlike sense of wonder in all of us... including grandparents. It’s just the right cocktail of magic, mischief, and puzzles to confound children and delight the reader.” —Joshua Jay
