Aliza Licht–global fashion communications executive, AKA fashion’s favorite ‘PR girl’ and former Twitter phenomenon–is here to tell her story, complete with The Devil Wears Prada-like moments and insider secrets.





Drawing invaluable lessons from her experience, Licht shares advice, inspiration, and a healthy dose of real talk in LEAVE YOUR MARK. She delivers personal and professional guidance for people just starting their careers and for people who are well on their way. With a particular emphasis on communicating and building your personal brand–something she knows a thing or two about–Aliza is your sassy, knowledgeable guide to the contemporary working world, where personal and professional lines are blurred and the most important thing you can have is a strong sense of self.





Now updated and in paperback, Licht shares the decisions she faced in leaving her dream job and launching a new career after 17 years with the company. With an additional five chapters of new material focusing on entrepreneurship and making a major career change, Licht has not only updated all the advice throughout the original hardcover version, but takes the reader along for her new journey, sharing the challenges she faced along the way and the lessons learned. Original fans will surely fall in love with LEAVE YOUR MARK all over again.