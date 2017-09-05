Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Leave Your Mark
Land Your Dream Job. Kill It in Your Career. Rock Social Media.
Read the bestselling book that gives you the tools when you’re just starting your career that “should be required for all recent grads-and anyone who wants a raise”–now with updated chapters and a new forward (People).Read More
Aliza Licht–global fashion communications executive, AKA fashion’s favorite ‘PR girl’ and former Twitter phenomenon–is here to tell her story, complete with The Devil Wears Prada-like moments and insider secrets.
Drawing invaluable lessons from her experience, Licht shares advice, inspiration, and a healthy dose of real talk in LEAVE YOUR MARK. She delivers personal and professional guidance for people just starting their careers and for people who are well on their way. With a particular emphasis on communicating and building your personal brand–something she knows a thing or two about–Aliza is your sassy, knowledgeable guide to the contemporary working world, where personal and professional lines are blurred and the most important thing you can have is a strong sense of self.
Now updated and in paperback, Licht shares the decisions she faced in leaving her dream job and launching a new career after 17 years with the company. With an additional five chapters of new material focusing on entrepreneurship and making a major career change, Licht has not only updated all the advice throughout the original hardcover version, but takes the reader along for her new journey, sharing the challenges she faced along the way and the lessons learned. Original fans will surely fall in love with LEAVE YOUR MARK all over again.
"Aliza was one of the first people in the fashion industry to embrace the potential of social media and the importance of engaging with followers and, in so doing, changed what it means to work in PR. Any publicist who wants to be powerful, yet accessible, with a voice that is authentic, unique, and engaging, should follow her lead."—
Nina Garcia, editor in chief, ELLE, and Project Runway judge
"With this book, Aliza teaches you to smoke the competition with grace and honesty, excel in your career with wit and hard work, and be an overall kinder and more thoughtful human. If you want the job of your dreams, read this book."—Stacy London, TV Personality and Style Expert
"Aliza Licht is a pioneering PR maven, a powerhouse of perfection, a commander of communication, a fierce fashion woman, and now an awesome author . . . LEAVE YOUR MARK will help you do more than that-it is an indispensable guide to success and celebration of the self. Learn the rules then go ahead and break them!"—Kelly Cutrone, New York Times bestselling author of If You Have to Cry, Go Outside
"Smart, savvy, and sophisticated, LEAVE YOUR MARK is the new professional must-have. No matter what industry you work in, Aliza's insider tips from career to personal branding will help you make your mark and then leave it!"—Joe Zee, editor in chief, Yahoo Style
"LEAVE YOUR MARK promises to guide you through landing your dream job, killing it in your career and rocking social media-and it does just that through 19 chapters that should serve as any young professional's go-to handbook, full of real-life advice that you won't learn in a classroom."—Harper's Bazaar
"Licht joins the pack of badass women-ones who aren't afraid to divulge the lousy, tough parts of their careers, while sharing advice for how you can navigate your own-who have made themselves virtual mentors for anyone else trudging through the same hustle."—Refinery29
"It should be required for all recent grads-and anyone who wants a raise."—People