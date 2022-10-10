Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Foxglove
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A duke has been murdered. The lord of Thorn Grove has been framed. And Fate, the elusive brother of Death, has taken up residence in a sumptuous estate nearby. He's hellbent on revenge after Death took the life of the woman he loved many years ago…and now he’s determined to have Signa for himself, no matter the cost.
Signa and her cousin Blythe are certain that Fate can save Elijah Hawthorne from prison if they will entertain his presence. But the more time the girls spend with Fate, the more frightening their reality becomes as Signa exhibits dramatic new powers that link her to Fate's past. With mysteries and danger around every corner, the cousins must decide if they can trust one another as they navigate their futures in high society, unravel the murders that haunt their family, and play Fate’s unexpected games—all with their destinies hanging in the balance.
Dangerous, suspenseful, and seductive, this conclusion to the story of Signa and Death is as utterly romantic as it is perfectly deadly.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“A deliciously deadly gothic romance. Full of poisonous deeds, spectacular secrets, and dark mysteries. Belladonna is a hauntingly atmospheric read, with an absolutely fantastic ending that will leave readers begging for more.”—Stephanie Garber, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Once Upon a Broken Heart
“Decadently atmospheric. This gothic romance is filled with desire, betrayal, and of course, Death.”—Kerri Maniscalco, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Kingdom of the Wicked series
“Darkly twisted and deliciously gothic, Belladonna is the kind of wicked fairy tale I've loved for most of my life. Grace's world is vivid and sexy. The romance and the relationships are pitch perfect, and I fully expect readers to fall headfirst into Signa's morally complex world, just as I did."—Renée Ahdieh, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Wrath & the Dawn and Flame in the Mist
“In Belladonna, Adalyn Grace has crafted a darkly romantic tale that will sweep readers away. This decadent world and forbidden love story are a perfect, addicting escape.”—Adrienne Young, New York Times bestselling author of Fable
“Belladonna effortlessly weaves mystery, magic, and romance together into a gothic-infused masterpiece sure to become YA’s new obsession. Every page drips with atmosphere and will leave readers wishing that they, too, could roam the halls of haunted Thorn Grove. Utterly original and completely addictive, Belladonna is a fantasy to die for.”—Rachel Griffin, New York Times bestselling author of The Nature of Witches
“Adalyn Grace spins a gothic tale immersing the reader in a world of secrets, curses, mystery, romance, and Death! She takes us on a journey with Signa that has you sighing from rich details, gasping from exciting twists and turns, and swooning from romance. This book is a true pleasure to read from beginning to end…and it all begins ‘with the cry of a baby."—Jennifer L. Armentrout, New York Times bestselling author of From Blood & Ash
“Delicious and haunting, Belladonna is the type of story that sinks its teeth into your soul. With addictive, atmospheric prose and an absolutely spellbinding mix of mystery and romance, this is YA fantasy at its finest. It’s dark, it’s sexy. I cannot recommend it highly enough.”—Jessica Olson, author of A Forgery of Roses
“A darkly gothic tale that is equal parts sensuous and sinister, Belladonna breathes new life into YA paranormal romance. Readers are sure to want more of Signa’s tantalizing dance with Death.”—Astrid Scholte, author of Four Dead Queens
“This highly imaginative and excitingly original premise is supported by lush evocative writing, magical world-building and a gripping, well-crafted storyline. Meshing multiple genres with ease, Belladonna will enchant readers who enjoy romantic fantasy, gothic vibes and murder mysteries. An addictive and atmospheric dark upper YA novel, this is fair warning to you all not to start reading late at night unless you want to be up past dawn turning the last page!”—The Nerd Daily