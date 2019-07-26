Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

I Ain’t Gonna Paint No More!

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • With rhymes that invite audience participation and scenes that draw the eye, this is a strong storytime choice.
    –Steven Engelfried, School Library Journal
  • Given the plot’s premise, Catrow’s humorously hyperbolic art fittingly takes center stage here, growing increasingly flamboyant and electric as the boy embellishes more and more of his anatomy-and his playful pooch becomes equally well decorated.
    –Publishers Weekly
  • Here’s one that kids will beg for again and again and again.
    –Kirkus Reviews

