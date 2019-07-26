I Ain’t Gonna Paint No More!

Caught painting pictures on the floor, ceiling, walls, curtains, and door by his exasperated Mama, an unrepentant little boy sneaks down the paints she's just hidden at the top of the closet and proceeds to paint himself all over, one body part at a time. Sung or chanted exuberantly to the tune of "It Ain't Gonna Rain No More," the little boy's transformation into a veritable human canvas will have everyone yelling each rhyming word before you turn the page. "So I take some red and I paint my . . ." "HEAD!" they'll shriek, and fall over laughing. . Illustrations in ink and a flamboyant mess of paint will have you looking at your fingers to see if any of it has gotten on you. This jaunty little scamp would make a fine playmate with the similarly naughty boy in David Shannon's No, David and David Gets in Trouble.

Themes : BEHAVIOR. HUMOR. ART. MUSIC. STORIES IN RHYME.