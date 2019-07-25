Here’s A Little Poem: A Very First Book of Poetry
Here's a Little Poem
Jane Yolen (Compiled by); Andrew Fusek Peters (Compiled by); Polly Dunbar (Illustrator)
This exuberant celebration of poetry is an essential book for every young one's library and a gorgeous gift to be both shared and treasured.
Sit back and savor a superb collection of more than sixty poems by a wide range of talented writers, from Margaret Wise Brown to Gertrude Stein, Langston Hughes to A. A. Milne. Greeting the morning, enjoying the adventures of the day, cuddling up to a cozy bedtime -- these are poems that highlight the moments of a toddler's world from dawn to dusk. Carefully gathered by Jane Yolen and Andrew Fusek Peters and delightfully illustrated by Polly Dunbar, Here's a Little Poem offers a comprehensive introduction to some remarkable poets, even as it captures a very young child's intense delight in the experiences and rituals of every new day.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- The art was created using a wide range of mediums and techniques, and Dunbar blends them seamlessly to create charming images that are amazingly expressive.
–Donna Cardon, From School Library Journal
- There’s something for everyone here.
–Publishers Weekly
- Polly Dunbar created lively illustrations for each poetic gem, and creative use of color in the design of the text and lettering brightens each spread.
–Children
