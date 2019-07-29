Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Children Make Terrible Pets

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • Appealing and humorous, with a lesson to boot!
    –School Library Journal
  • Brown’s distinctive multimedia art, featuring text in colored blocks and characters’ asides printed in word balloons, has a playful, old-time style that matches the woodsy setting and the enjoyable story’s upbeat tone.
    –Booklist
  • Joyfully animated illustrations depict Lucy in a pink tutu and Squeaker as a typical boy in a striped shirt and sneakers. The way each page is framed in a faux wood finish gives the pictures the look of a vintage television console.
    –New York Times

