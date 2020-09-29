Who Is Your Furry Friends Rescue Match?

Find Furry Friends Animal Rescue Match.Welcome to the fictional Pine Hollow, Vermont: home to the Furry Friends Animal Rescue Match! Sadly, the rescue will be closing and the Gilmores desperately need to match up their remaining dogs with perfect homes before the end of the year. Who is your paw-fect match? Click through the quiz to find out, and don't forget to check out <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/lizzie-shane/the-twelve-dogs-of-christmas/9781538735886/">The Twelve Dogs of Christmas</a> by Lizzie Shane.Your Furry Friends match is... Partridge the Bulldog.Partridge is a droopy bulldog with an adorable underbite, a smushy lopsided face with different sized eyes and a distinct propensity toward drool, but what he lacks in aesthetics he more than makes up in loyalty, sweetness and affection. Likes: treats, naps, and belly rubs. Be prepared for him to sit on your feet, lean against your legs, and gaze up at you adoringly in the hope that treats might fall from your pockets. Meet the other furry friends <a href="https://www.read-forever.com/forever-romance/meet-the-twelve-dogs-of-christmas/">here.</a>Your Furry Friend match is... Maximus!Mostly Irish wolfhound, a little bit Great Dane, Maximus is a very big boy – with very big heart. He might be the size of a small pony, but he still thinks he makes an excellent lap dog – and you won’t be able to resist this big ole baby, but be prepared for a 140-pound wrecking ball of love. Meet the other furry friends <a href="https://www.read-forever.com/forever-romance/meet-the-twelve-dogs-of-christmas/">here.</a>Your Furry Friends match is... Harry.Harry may sound like an odd name for a female Australian Shepherd mix, but this Houdini knows how to open doors, and delights in staging jailbreaks for her fellow Furry Friends residents…and then herding them up and down the aisles of the shelter. With her beautiful merle colorings, she’s perfect for anyone looking for a very smart puppy, provided you can also handle her bouncy, energetic ways and support her “fetch” habit. Meet the other furry friends <a href="https://www.read-forever.com/forever-romance/meet-the-twelve-dogs-of-christmas/">here.</a>Your Furry Friend match is... Fred & Ginger. (That's right... two dogs!)This bonded pair of senior dachshunds are completely codependent on one another, but completely adorable. You’ll often find them curled together beneath their blanket in one long lump. Live in an apartment and looking for lower energy cuddle-bugs? She’s got a bad back, so no stairs for Ginger and a ramp will help her if she’s allowed up on the couch – but these two sweeties with their eyes liquid with love will be just what your heart needs this holiday season. Meet the other furry friends <a href="https://www.read-forever.com/forever-romance/meet-the-twelve-dogs-of-christmas/">here.</a>Your Furry Friend match is... Jojo.This tiny papillon has moxie. Don’t tell her she isn’t just as big and tough as the wolfhound next door. She may be only nine pounds of fluff, with little tufts on the tips of her ears, but she’s all heart and ready for her forever home. Meet the other furry friends <a href="https://www.read-forever.com/forever-romance/meet-the-twelve-dogs-of-christmas/">here.</a>Your Furry Friends match is... Captain America. (The dog!)Smart, sweet, eager to please, Captain America is a golden retriever with a heart of gold. Good with kids and other dogs, he’s a great doggie ambassador and would be the perfect addition to any home. Your Furry Friend match is... Peanut.Short on space, but long on love? Peanut is a Chihuahua who will fit into the palm of your hand—just the right size to love. He’s hard of hearing and knows a few signs, but what he loves most is to be taken wherever you go in a little sling so he can see the world and cuddle close to your heart. Meet the other furry friends <a href="https://www.read-forever.com/forever-romance/meet-the-twelve-dogs-of-christmas/">here.</a>Your Furry Friend match is... Trapper.Trapper may only have one good eye, but that’s never slowed this Jack Russell Terrier down. He acts like a grumpy old man, unimpressed by the antics of the younger pups at Furry Friends, but he’s clever and active and quick to learn.Your Furry Friend match is... Biscuit.This black mutt with a tan belly is a big ball of love. Careful, Biscuit likes to bring you prizes; he may be so happy to see you he’ll drag an entire dog bed to greet you. Meet the other furry friends <a href="https://www.read-forever.com/forever-romance/meet-the-twelve-dogs-of-christmas/">here.</a>Your Furry Friend match is... Jelly.Jelly is just bundle of exuberance. This Jelly is the color of peanut butter—part yellow lab, part pit bull, and one hundred percent lovable. With his high energy, he thrives with a lot of space to run and can’t contain his delight when he sees you. He’ll wiggle with joy – and wiggle right into your heart. Meet the other furry friends <a href="https://www.read-forever.com/forever-romance/meet-the-twelve-dogs-of-christmas/">here.</a>Your furry friend match is... Daisy.Daisy is 30 pounds of pure mutt. This little girl is cautious around strangers and sometimes has an overactive bladder when she’s too excited or nervous, but once she gets comfortable around you, she’ll love you with absolute devotion. Meet the other furry friends <a href="https://www.read-forever.com/forever-romance/meet-the-twelve-dogs-of-christmas/">here.</a>Your Furry Friend match is... Dolce.Dolce arrived at the shelter during the holiday season, about to have puppies, but this silky sweet spaniel mix – part cocker, part cavalier king Charles – will need a home of her own when the holiday season is over. She’s shy around strangers, but this little love is all cuddles once you give her a bit of time to warm up to you – and you’ve never petted fur so soft. Meet the other furry friends <a href="https://www.read-forever.com/forever-romance/meet-the-twelve-dogs-of-christmas/">here.</a>Let's talk about you... what description fits you best?What's your favorite dog movie?Now the important stuff... Let's talk about your ideal dog. What size pup do you prefer? What dog personality best fits your lifestyle?What dog related activity are you most looking forward to?Fav fictional dog...

