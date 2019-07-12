Would you survive in a Sandra Brown novel?Sandra Brown is known for writing cunning, fearless characters and suspense novels that keep you up all night.But if you were the protagonist of a Sandra Brown novel, would you have the skills and know-how to make it out alive? Take the quiz and find out!Congrats!You sound like the star of one of Sandra Brown's bestselling novels! Your wit, quick thinking, and fearless nature can help you navigate even the most unexpected twists and turns, like the ones in her latest thriller, OUTFOX! Available August 16!Nice job!You're on the right track, but one wrong move can have drastic consequences in a Sandra Brown novel.Make sure to stay on top of your game by getting your copy of the newest Sandra Brown thriller, OUTFOX! Available August 16!Uh oh...You've got to think outside the box to come out on top in a Sandra Brown novel. But don't worry, you can brush up on your survival skills by grabbing a copy of her newest thriller, OUTFOX, available August 16!