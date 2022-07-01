Voracious Acquires Paris, J’Adore!, The Official Tie-in to Netflix Hit Series Emily in Paris

New York-June 28, 2022

Little, Brown and Company’s Voracious imprint has acquired North American rights to Emily in Paris: PARIS, J’ADORE!, the official guide to the hit Netflix series. The book will be published in hardcover on October 27, 2022, and released simultaneously in the United Kingdom by Quercus. Katy Follain, Nonfiction Publisher at Quercus, acquired World rights from Risa Kessler at Paramount, with Emma Brodie, Executive Editor at Voracious, acquiring domestically.

PARIS, J’ADORE! is series star Emily Cooper’s diary and guidebook to living the Parisian way, featuring tips on fashion, romance, and where to capture the perfect selfie in the City of Light. The diary will be written in Emily’s voice and will include sections about Emily’s favorite designers, Paris’s best well-kept secret gems, how to navigate tensions and emotions in a French boardroom, and what to wear in Saint-Tropez.

A stunning tribute to all things Parisian, the book is also a celebration of love and female friendship.

Packed with four-color photographs, exquisite illustrations, and beautiful shots of the capital, PARIS, J’ADORE! will be a hugely desirable gift book for fans of the show.

Emma Brodie, Executive Editor at Voracious, said:

“Whether you’re fighting a Netflix hangover from bingeing the first two seasons of Emily in Paris or fighting the urge to impulse-buy a one-way ticket to the City of Light, Paris, J’Adore! is the perfect stopgap. Between the gorgeous photos, hilarious quips, and hot takes on everything from fashion to guys, the pages of this bonbon tome will have you feeling like you’re dressed head to toe in Chanel, eating a crêpe, as the Eiffel Tower twinkles behind you.”

About Emily in Paris

Starring Lily Collins and created by Darren Star (Sex and the City), Emily in Paris is one of the most successful series on Netflix. When Season 1 was broadcast in October 2020, it was the most popular original comedy on Netflix that year, with 58 million people watching it during its first 28 days. Season 2 was released on December 22, debuting in the Global Netflix Top 10 and topping the list across 94 countries, with 107.6 million hours viewed from December 22 to December 26. Season 1 also made the Global Top 10, reemerging on the list across 53 countries.

In 2021, Emily in Paris was nominated for two Golden Globes and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Netflix renewed the series for Seasons 3 and 4.

About Voracious and Little, Brown:

Voracious is a new imprint of Little, Brown and Company that launched in 2019 to publish a distinguished list of books driven by appetite and curiosity.

Little, Brown and Company is a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc. Founded in 1837, Little, Brown has long been recognized as a publisher committed to publishing fiction of the highest quality and nonfiction of lasting significance. Hachette Book Group is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre, the third-largest trade and educational publisher in the world. HBG is made up of eight publishing groups: Grand Central Publishing, Hachette Audio, Hachette Nashville, Little, Brown and Company, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, Orbit, Perseus Books, and Workman Publishing. For more information, visit hachettebookgroup.com.