Hooked on These Romance Novels Featuring Pirates
Ahoy! It’s that time of year again: Talk Like a Pirate Day. We know you’ve been waiting for it. Forever wants to help you celebrate and put together a group of our romance novels that feature a pirate character.
Arrrr, you ready?
Jenna Fossey arrives in Magnolia Harbor, a small town in South Carolina, looking for some answers about the family she never knew. There are sailing lessons with a hunky instructor, a pirate ghost, and a community of folks she's sure never to forget.
Did you know Harmony Harbor was founded by a pirate? (It's true!) Keep an eye out for the pirate-themed pub in town as an FBI agent and one of his best leads find themselves in a position for a second chance at love.
Pursued by deadly enemies from every direction, Alexander Kidd won’t rest until he claims the bounty of riches left to him by his father, the notorious Captain Kidd. A stowaway will not be tolerated-no matter how beautiful. But soon fighting his desire for Trina becomes his toughest battle yet, and he will have to make an agonizing choice: sacrifice his quest-or lose the woman who has stolen his heart.
River pirate “Charming” Mickey O’Connor has lifted himself from the depths of the slums to be the king of St. Giles. Anything he wants he gets-with one exception. Silence Hollingbrook has been haunting his dreams ever since she spent a single night in his bed.
Devon Crandall believes Merry Wilding, swept on his pirate ship, is in league with his greatest enemy. He’s determined to slowly urge her secrets from her. But along the way, he discovers her beautifully unbreakable spirit . . . and a desire unlike any he’s ever known. When fierce arguments give way to fiercer passion, can a pirate learn to love a woman? Or will true love be lost at sea?
And coming soon in 2020…
After a vicious attack on his ship, Sir Kennan Cameron washes ashore on a deserted Scottish island, nearly dead. But he soon finds he’s not as alone as he thought. Kennan knows he can’t stay on the island, but neither can he leave the brave and bonny lass who has nursed him back to health — even if she is from a rival clan.