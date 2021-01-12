From one of the most exciting voices in dark fantasy comes a sweeping story of a soldier on a brutal quest to preserve her kingdom’s future.She was their hope, their martyr, their brother.…Driwna Marghoster, a soldier for the powerful merchant guild known as the Post, is defending her trade caravan… Read More
In Gilded Age New York, a centuries-long clash between two magical families ignites when a young witch must choose between love and loyalty, power and ambition, in this magical novel by Louisa Morgan.In 1692, Bridget Bishop was hanged as a witch. Two hundred years later, her legacy lives on in
"If you liked American Gods by Neil Gaiman or Circe by Madeline Miller, be sure to pick this one up." -- TimewornA sweeping tale of forbidden love and warring gods, where a young Inuit shaman and a Viking warrior become unwilling allies in a war that will determine the fate
In the late 1800s, three sisters use witchcraft to change the course of history in Alix E. Harrow's powerful novel of magic and the suffragette movement. Named One of the Best Books of the Year by NPR Books • Barnes and Noble • BookPage In 1893, there's no such thing as witches. There used to
The ultimate book-lovers fantasy, this sparkling debut is a "delight of magic and literature, love and adventure" (Kat Howard) featuring a young scholar with the power to bring literary characters into the world.For his entire life, Charley Sutherland has concealed a magical ability he can't quite control: He can bring
From the author of A Witch in Time comes a magical story set in Jazz Age Paris and modern-day America of family secrets and lost love set against the backdrop of an extraordinary circus.Paris, 1925: To enter the Secret Circus is to enter a world of wonder—a world where women weave illusions of magnificent
Experience an evocative combination of fantasy, history, and Jewish folklore in this fairytale-inspired novel from the author of The Sisters of the Winter Wood."The Light of the Midnight Stars is storytelling as spellcasting. Rossner has conjured something vivid and wild and true." —Kiran Millwood Hargrave, author of The MerciesDeep in
A heartwarming and quietly moving novel of hope, fate, and folk magic unfolds when a young woman travels to a sleepy southern town in the Appalachian Mountains to bury her best friend. "Dark, tender, and thought-provoking, Willa Reece beautifully weaves fantasy, feminism, and mystery in rural Appalachia." —Constance Sayers, author of A
An Orc on the Wild Side is the latest comic masterpiece from one of the funniest writers in fantasy.Winter is coming, so why not get away from it all?Being the Dark Lord and Prince of Evil is not as much fun as it sounds, particularly if you are a basically
SHORTLISTED FOR THE 2020 WORLD FANTASY AWARDGods meddle in the fates of men, men play with the fates of gods, and a pretender must be cast down from the throne in this masterful first fantasy novel from Ann Leckie, New York Times bestselling author and winner of the Hugo, Nebula,
A gripping science fiction thriller where five women task themselves with ensuring the survival of the human race—if you mixed ". . .The Martian and The Handmaid's Tale, this sci-fi novel would be the incredible result" (Book Riot)."Best of 2020" –Library Journal"Best of 2020" –Kirkus "Best of 2020 – runner
From legendary science fiction author Kim Stanley Robinson comes a remarkable vision of climate change over the coming decades. One of Barack Obama's Favorite Books of 2020"If I could get policymakers, and citizens, everywhere to read just one book this year, it would be Kim Stanley Robinson's The Ministry for the
In a near-future world on the brink of collapse, a young woman born into servitude must seize her own freedom in this glittering debut with a brilliant twist—perfect for fans of Station Eleven, Karen Thompson Walker, and Naomi Alderman. In fifty years, Myrra will be free.Until then, she's a contract
On the battlefields of America, even our children will have to fight.In his most powerful novel to date, acclaimed author Craig DiLouie presents a near future in which America is entrenched in civil war.After his impeachment, the president of the United States refuses to leave office, and the country erupts
America has been devastated by a second civil war. The people have spent years divided, fighting their fellow patriots. Now, as the regime crumbles and the bloody conflict draws to a close, the work of rebuilding begins.One lonely crew, bonded under fire in the darkest days of battle, must complete
A powerful dystopian vision of a world where money reigns supreme, from a World Fantasy Award-winning author. "An extraordinary novel that stands with the best of dystopian fiction, with dashes of The Handmaid's Tale." -- -Cory Doctorow The penalty for Dani Cumali's murder: $84,000. Theo works in the Criminal Audit
From the Arthur C. Clarke Award-winning Adrian Tchaikovsky, The Doors of Eden is an extraordinary feat of the imagination and a page-turning adventure about parallel universes and the monsters that they hide.They thought we were safe. They were wrong.Four years ago, two girls went looking for monsters on Bodmin Moor.
A "suspenseful, atmospheric tale. . .punctured by a gut-punch twist" (Entertainment Weekly), A Boy and His Dog at the End of the World is a story of survival, courage and hope amid the ruins of our world.My name's Griz. I've never been to school, I've never had friends, and in
In this thought-provoking and lyrical debut novel, a young woman's only hope for survival in the dystopian future is a ship, a Noah's Ark, that can rescue 500 people.London burned for three weeks. And then it got worse. . .Young, naive, and frustratingly sheltered, Lalla has grown up in near-isolation
A propulsive science fiction tale of murder and memory, all set on a futuristic space station.Hundreds of miles above Earth, the space station Ciudad de Cielo -- The City in the Sky -- is a beacon of hope for humanity's expansion into the stars. But not everyone aboard shares such
In this Hugo nominated science fiction thriller by Mur Lafferty, a crew of clones awakens aboard a space ship to find they're being hunted-and any one of them could be the killer.Maria Arena awakens in a cloning vat streaked with drying blood. She has no memory of how she died.
Shortlisted for the Arthur C. Clarke Award 2020!"A terrifying tour de force." --James Rollins"Readers will be riveted." --Publishers Weekly (starred review)Sally Jansen was NASA's leading astronaut, until a mission to Mars ended in disaster. Haunted by her failure, she lives in quiet anonymity, convinced her days in space are over.She's
An ambitious young woman has just one chance to secure her future and reclaim her family's priceless lost artifacts in this stand-alone novel set in the world of Ann Leckie's groundbreaking, NYT bestselling Imperial Radch trilogy, which won the Hugo and Nebula awards.Though she knows her brother holds her mother's
Part science fiction thriller, part interstellar adventure, and part noir crime, Century Rain is an astonishing international bestseller of "blistering powers and style" (SF Revu).Three hundred years from now, Earth has been rendered uninhabitable due to the technological catastrophe known as the Nanocaust. Archaeologist Verity Auger specializes in the exploration
"An edge-of-the-seat epic of survival and adventure in deep space." -- Gareth L. Powell, BSFA Award-Winning authorSigma Station. The ultimate luxury hotel, in the far reaches of space.For one small group, a tour of the Horsehead Nebula is meant to be a short but stunning highlight in the trip of
Bram Stoker Award-nominated author Craig DiLouie brings a new twist to the cult horror story in a heart-pounding novel of psychological suspense. "Horror readers will be hooked." (Publishers Weekly) "A heart-wrenching, thought-provoking, terrifying tale about the meaning of life . . . A great choice for fans of Stephen Graham Jones' The
Jason Arnopp - author of acclaimed cult hit The Last Days of Jack Sparks - returns with a razor-sharp thriller for a social-media obsessed world. Prepare to never look at your phone the same way again . . .Kate Collins has been ghosted.She was supposed to be moving in with
A naïve divorced mother of two faces the darkest parts of herself in this heart-stopping thriller from the author of USA Today bestseller, The Girl With All the Gifts. Liz Kendall wouldn't hurt a fly. Even when times get tough, she's devoted to bringing up her two kids in a
Known as "the plague generation" a group of teenagers begin to discover their hidden powers in this shocking post-apocalyptic coming of age story set in 1984."This is not a kind book, or a gentle book, or a book that pulls its punches. But it's a powerful book, and it will
"Ingenious and funny . . . Magnificent." -- Alan Moore, creator of Watchmen and V for VendettaJack Sparks died while writing this book.It was no secret that journalist Jack Sparks had been researching the occult for his new book. No stranger to controversy, he'd already triggered a furious Twitter storm
In the ruins of civilization, a young girl's kindness and capacity for love will either save humanity -- or wipe it out in this USA Today bestselling thriller Joss Whedon calls "heartfelt, remorseless, and painfully human."Melanie is a very special girl. Dr Caldwell calls her "our little genius." Every morning,