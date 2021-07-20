Six Sci-Fi Thriller Audiobooks To Get Your Blood Pumping
These six sci-fi thriller audiobooks take you to fantastical places—from years into the future to the moon—and have plots that will take you for a heart-pounding ride.
These six sci-fi thriller audiobooks take you to fantastical places—from years into the future to the moon—and have plots that will take you for a heart-pounding ride.
<p class="">I’d love to be yeeted into space. Elon Musk, gimme a call! I may not have any<em> </em>of the skills required of an astronaut, but I am plucky and sarcastic. Every crew needs some comedic relief, right? While I wait with bated breath by the phone, here are some Sci-Fi reads that will give you the same yeet-me-to-the-stratosphere-space-x energy.</p>
Expand your mind with these literary science fiction books by authors like N.K. Jemisin, Octavia Butler, and Adrian Tchaikovksy among many more!