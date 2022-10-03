Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Join Laekan Zea Kemp, Jennifer Torres, Joe Cepeda, and Marcelo Verdad for the 2022 Latinx KidLit Book Festival!
CHECK OUT OUR AUTHOR EVENTS
LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR BOOKS
Fans of The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Paola Santiago and the River of Tears, and Disney’s Encanto will be captivated by this fantastical novel about a girl who must learn to trust her ancestral powers when she comes face-to-face with the Mexican legend La Lechuza.
For fans of Guess How Much I Love You? and Just Me and My Dad comes a heartwarming story perfect for Father’s Day about a son and his papá who love to measure everything, including their love for each other.
Lola Out Loud
by Jennifer Torres
Illustrated by Sara Palacios
A powerful and inspiring imagined story about real-life civil rights activist and labor leader Dolores Huerta that reminds us that even our biggest heroes started out small.
Conoce a Noa y al peor Teddy NUNCA en este dulce y divertido debut sobre los héroes no reconocidos en nuestras vidas, para fanáticos de Mac Barnett y Christian Robinson. Edición en inglés, The Worst Teddy Ever, también disponible.
Meet Noa and the worst Teddy EVER in this sweet, funny debut about the unrecognized heroes in our lives, for fans of Mac Barnett and Christian Robinson. A Spanish edition, El peor Teddy del mundo, is also available for purchase.