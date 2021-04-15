S. S. Taylor is the author of the Expeditioners series of steampunk adventure novels for middle grade readers, with illustrations by Katherine Roy. The first book in the series, The Expeditioners and the Treasure of Drowned Man’s Canyon, was nominated for both the Dorothy Canfield Fisher Award and the Texas Bluebonnet Award. She lives on a farm in Vermont with her husband, three kids, three cats, ten chickens, and fourteen sheep.









Ben Towle is an Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist and comics educator. Some of his other books include Oyster War, Midnight Sun, and Farewell, Georgia. Ben lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.