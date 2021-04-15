Graphic Novels from LBYR

The Golden Hour

9780316540377

USD: $24.99 / CAD: $30.99

Lilla the Accidental Witch

9780316538848

USD: $24.99 / CAD: $30.99

Just Pretend

9780316538893

USD: $24.99 / CAD: $30.99

Borders

9780316593069

USD: $24.99

Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy

9780316522885

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

The Secret Garden on 81st Street

9780316459709

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

Baloney and Friends

9780759554696

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

Baloney and Friends: Going Up!

9780759554801

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

Harriet Tubman: Toward Freedom

9780759555501

USD: $19.99 / CAD: $24.99

Middle School Misadventures

9780316416887

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

Middle School Misadventures: Operation: Hat Heist!

9780316416894

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

Field Trip

9781368023771

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

Sanity & Tallulah

9781368022804

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $13.99

WolfWalkers: The Graphic Novel

9780316461788

USD: $24.99 / CAD: $30.99

Hangry

9780316559324

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $23.49

CatStronauts: Digital Disaster

9780316451321

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99

CatStronauts: Slapdash Science

9780316451260

USD: $8.99 / CAD: $12.99

CatStronauts: Space Station Situation

9780316307536

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

CatStronauts: Race to Mars

9780316307505

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

CatStronauts: Mission Moon

9780316307451

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

Amelia Earhart

9781368042871

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

Houdini

9781368042888

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

Charlotte Brontë Before Jane Eyre

9781368045827

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

Satchel Paige

9781368042895

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $13.99

Thoreau at Walden

9781368027397

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

Annie Sullivan and the Trials of Helen Keller

9781368027410

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

Short & Skinny

9780316440516

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

The Big Break

9780316440554

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

The Deep & Dark Blue

9780316486019

USD: $12.99 / CAD: $16.99

#LBYRExtraCredit: MG Graphic Novels at #TLA21

#LBYRExtraCredit — Graphic Novels: Reading with Pictures

Featured Author

Niki Smith
Niki Smith is the author/illustrator of The Deep & Dark Blue and is a cartoonist based out of Munich. She is a Lambda Literary Award nominated author for Crossplay, has been digitally published by DC Comics and The Nib, and has contributed to the Lambda Literary Award-winning Beyond anthology.
Featured Author

Molly Brooks
Molly Brooks wrote and illustrated the Sanity & Tallulah series, and is the illustrator of Flying Machines: How the Wright Brothers Soared by Alison Wilgus, as well as many short comics. Her work has appeared in the Guardian, the Boston Globe, the Nashville Scene, BUST Magazine, ESPN social, Sports Illustrated online, and others. Molly lives and works in Brooklyn, where she spends her spare time watching vintage buddy-cop shows and documenting her cats.
Featured Author

Greg Pizzoli
Greg Pizzoli is the creator of the Baloney & Friends series as well as a three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient for The Watermelon Seed (Medal winner), The Book Hog (Honor book), and Good Night Owl (Honor book). He is also the author-illustrator of This Story Is for You, The 12 Days of Christmas, Templeton Gets His Wish, and Number One Sam. His nonfiction for children includes the New York Times Best Illustrated Book The Impossible True Story of Tricky Vic: The Man Who Sold the Eiffel Tower, and he has also illustrated picture books written by authors such as Mac Barnett, Kelly DiPucchio, Jennifer Adams, and Margaret Wise Brown. He lives in Philadelphia.
Featured Author

Drew Brockington
Drew Brockington has flown a Space Shuttle, repaired the International Space Station, and served in Mission Control; all during a week at Space Camp. CatStronauts is his first series. He lives with his family in Minneapolis.
Featured Author

Natasha Donovan
Featured Author

Eleanor Crewes
Eleanor Crewes is a London-based illustrator. Her debut graphic novel The Times I Knew I Was Gay was featured in an exhibit at Toronto Comic Arts Festival and received review from The Quietus and Broken Frontier, and will be published in the US by Scribner in October 2020. She specializes in graphic storytelling and enjoys mixing autobiography into her projects wherever she can.
Featured Author

Mark Tatulli
Mark Tatulli is the creator of the syndicated comic strip Lio, the graphic novel memoir Short & Skinny, and he has worked as an animator and television producer, for which he has won three Emmy awards. He has also written the Desmond Pucket series of middle grade novels. He lives in Washington Township, New Jersey.
Featured Author

Jason Platt
Jason Platt is a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, and in 2016, was accepted into the National Cartoonists Society by a unanimous vote. He is also the creator of the popular webcomic series Mister & Me. He and his family live in Davenport, Iowa.
Featured Author

Tori Sharp
Tori Sharp is a Seattle-based author-illustrator and swing and blues dancer with a BFA in sequential art from SCAD. You can find her online at http://www.noveltori.com and on Twitter @noveltori. Just Pretend is her debut graphic novel.
Featured Author

S. S. Taylor
S. S. Taylor is the author of the Expeditioners series of steampunk adventure novels for middle grade readers, with illustrations by Katherine Roy. The first book in the series, The Expeditioners and the Treasure of Drowned Man’s Canyon, was nominated for both the Dorothy Canfield Fisher Award and the Texas Bluebonnet Award. She lives on a farm in Vermont with her husband, three kids, three cats, ten chickens, and fourteen sheep.


Ben Towle is an Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist and comics educator. Some of his other books include Oyster War, Midnight Sun, and Farewell, Georgia. Ben lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
