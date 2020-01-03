Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

I knew the moment we met 23 years ago that you were my soulmate. The time I spent with you made me feel so complete and happy. Your smile could melt my heart. I was so in love with you. We lost contact with each other due to you being in the military. We were lucky enough to find each other ten years ago on Facebook. Our paths have crossed twice since then but timing has never been right for us. We live a few states away from each other and have both made decisions to put our kid’s best interest first. Maybe sometime in the future the third times a charm! Love your princess
This holiday season 2019 has marked my 14th year without the love of my life with me. You took my breath away 36 years ago in a happenstance meeting. I think we both experienced love at first sight but were careful to hide the feelings that came into full bloom just 4 months later. I think of you every day, pray for you every night before saying goodnight. You were a beacon of light in a life that my boys and I needed desperately to experience. You were our savior! You were a loving husband, step father, brother, son. You are forever a part of me! I love you!
Though we have not met in person. We have only talked on the phone or in a text message. I often wonder what our lives would be like if we did meet in person or lived closer to one another. You are beyond my best friend and I miss you like crazy when we haven't talked. I get lonely and then we talk on the phone and you have filled that loneliness. You have helped me through so much and I am so blessed that you are in my life. Yours Truly, Michelle
I am 33 years old with two girls ages 8 and 5. I have been with my husband for 17 years. He is all I have ever known. Our time together has come to a close. I am preparing to venture into this life as a single mom. I know that God doesn’t close a […]
Life never seems to go as planned. After a chaotic final three months of 2019, I struggle to sit here and see the possibilities that 2020 may bring. Sometimes its all just too much to want to bare. So many loses and so few gains. I should probably be more appreciative of the time we are having together here. Usually we can’t find time to do anything. Now we can’t wait apart. Here’s to a fabulous 2020. Things can only go up from the bottom, right?
