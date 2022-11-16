Cities in Speculative Fiction

Three-time Hugo Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author N.K. Jemisin crafts her most incredible novel yet, a "glorious" story of culture, identity, magic, and myths in contemporary New York City. In Manhattan, a young grad student gets off the train and realizes he doesn't remember who he is, where he's… Read More
Music is magic in a "wild and wonderful" (New York Times) New Orleans where a battle for the city's soul brews between two young mages, a vengeful wraith, and one powerful song. Nola is a city full of wonders. A place of sky trolleys and dead cabs, where haints dance the… Read More
A woman able to communicate with spirits must assemble a ragtag crew to pull off a daring heist to save her community in this timely and dazzling historical fantasy that weaves together African American folk magic, history, and romance."Never make a deal with shadows at night, especially ones that know… Read More
From New York Times bestselling and critically acclaimed author Daniel Abraham, co-author of The Expanse, comes a monumental epic fantasy trilogy that unfolds within the walls of a single great city, over the course of one tumultuous year, where every story matters, and the fate of the city is woven… Read More
"Tara Sim's adult debut is a glorious tapestry of magic and murderous gods and a perfect entry for anyone looking for a new series starter." —BuzzFeed News DARKNESS FALLS. GODS RISE. The Four Realms—Life, Death, Light, and Darkness—all converge on the City of Dusk. For each realm there is a… Read More
In a city filled with dangerous yet heavily regulated alchemical magic, a man from the slums discovers he may be its only hope to survive certain destruction in this wickedly entertaining fantasy. Welcome to Bezim, where sword-slinging bravi race through the night and rich and idle alchemists make magic out… Read More
Magic, mystery, and revolution collide in this fantasy epic where an unlikely team of mages, scribes, and archivists must band together to unearth a conspiracy that might topple their empire. "What makes this book special, even by Erin’s lofty goalposts, is the world she weaves around the characters. Detailed and… Read More
In a world that's lost its magic, a former soldier turned PI solves cases for the fantasy creatures whose lives he ruined in an imaginative debut fantasy by Black Sails actor Luke Arnold.Welcome to Sunder City. The magic is gone but the monsters remain.I'm Fetch Phillips, just like it says… Read More
From the author of A Witch in Time comes a magical story spanning from Jazz Age Paris to modern-day America of family secrets, sacrifice, and lost love set against the backdrop of a mysterious circus.Paris, 1925: To enter the Secret Circus is to enter a world of wonder—a world where… Read More
Full of imagination, wit, and random sh*t flying through the air, this insane adventure from an irreverent new voice will blow your tiny mind.For Teagan Frost, sh*t just got real.Teagan Frost is having a hard time keeping it together. Sure, she's got telekinetic powers -- a skill that the government… Read More
The first book in a delightfully witty fantasy series in which Dr. Greta Helsing, doctor to the undead, must defend London from both supernatural ailments and a bloodthirsty cultGreta Helsing inherited her family's highly specialized and highly peculiar medical practice. In her consulting rooms, Dr. Helsing treats the undead for… Read More
New York Times bestselling author Kim Stanley Robinson returns with a bold and brilliant vision of New York City in the next century.As the sea levels rose, every street became a canal. Every skyscraper an island. For the residents of one apartment building in Madison Square, however, New York in… Read More
In this World Fantasy Award-winning novel of magic and kungfu, four siblings battle rival clans for honor and power in an Asia-inspired fantasy metropolis. *Named one of TIME's Top 100 Fantasy Books Of All Time* World Fantasy Award for Best Novel, winnerJade is the lifeblood of the island of Kekon. It… Read More