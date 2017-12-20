If you loved Nelson DeMille’s most recent bestseller The Cuban Affair and need some reading for your holiday break, you’re in luck! We’re shining a spotlight on Nelson DeMille’s most popular character: Anti-Terrorist Task Force detective John Corey.
Spend the Holidays with John Corey!
If You Love Racing Against the Clock...
Radiant Angel
Prescient and chilling, DeMille's #1 New York Times bestselling novel takes us into the heart of a new Cold War with a clock-ticking plot that…
If You're Into International Thrillers...
The Panther
Anti-Terrorist Task Force agent John Corey and his wife, FBI agent Kate Mayfield, have been posted overseas to Sana'a, Yemen-one of the most dangerous places…
If You Like Tracking Down Criminals...
The Lion
In this eagerly awaited follow-up to The Lion's Game, John Corey, former NYPD Homicide detective and special agent for the Anti-Terrorist Task Force, is back.…
If You're a Fan of Luxurious Settings...
Wild Fire
From #1 New York Times bestselling author Nelson DeMille comes a suspenseful new novel featuring Detective John Corey and an all-too-plausible conspiracy to detonate a…
If You Enjoy a Good Cover-Up...
Night Fall
On a Long Island beach at dusk, Bob Mitchell and JanetWhitney conduct their illicit love affair in front of a video camera, set to record…
If You Love a Cross-Country Chase...
The Lion's Game
Detective John Corey, last seen in Plum Island, now faces his toughest assignment yet: the pursuit and capture of the world's most dangerous terrorist --…
If You're a Fan of Murder Mysteries...
Plum Island
#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERCELEBRATING THE 20th ANNIVERSARY WITH A NEW FOREWORD BY THE AUTHORWounded in the line of duty, NYPD homicide detective John Corey…