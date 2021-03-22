A New Novel from America's Favorite Rapping Teacher

⭑ "Reed writes his characters with compassionate and keen insight, effectively conveying the transformative power of art, storytelling, and community. Simon’s freestyle rap lyrics, and grayscale cartoon-style illustrations of the cast by Paul, are interwoven throughout, adding layers of emotion, wit, and levity to this accessible debut." —Publishers Weekly, starred review

“Upbeat and heartfelt, Simon B. Rhymin' is a sure-fire hit!” —Lincoln Peirce, New York Times bestselling creator of Big Nate and Max & the Midknights

"I love Simon. I love his heart, his rhythm and rhyme. We've been needing his voice for a long, long time." —Liesl Shurtliff, New York Times bestselling author of Rump

"An authentic voice, strong friendships and loads of laughs make rhymin’ Simon a winner." —Tom Watson, author of Stick Dog

"A heartwarming tale that combines Black boy joy with community connection." —Kirkus Reviews

"Dwayne Reed has succeeded in writing a story about a boy who is enjoying his life, exploring this theme without overtly coming across as teaching a lesson to readers." —School Library Connection

“This uplifting, realistic story of a young Black boy lyricist is a strong addition to any library collection.” —School Library Journal

"Finished Simon B. Rhymin' last night! Great choice for those who need a little boost to widen their reading choices but feel threatened by 'chapter books.'" —Melanie J. Dulaney, Librarian, Hallsville Intermediate School, Hallsville, TX