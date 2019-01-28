What is the Periodic Table? It's the fundamental organizing tool of chemistry. It was first put together 150 years ago by Dmitry Mendeleev, and has since become a common, even global, language of science, and an iconic image as recognizable as some super-brands.
While many elements are not commonly seen in pure form, their positions in the table defines how they interact with other elements to form the compounds, alloys, and mixtures that make up everything we see. Including ourselves.
Explore the world of The Elements this year, and celebrate science. We're using the global hashtag #IYPT2019.