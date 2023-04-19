Orbit Announces Orbit Works, New Digital Publishing Imprint

NEW YORK, NY (April 19, 2023)

Orbit, a division of Hachette Book Group, has announced a new imprint called Orbit Works, publishing Science Fiction and Fantasy in digital formats. The imprint will be led by Orbit Executive Editor Brit Hvide and Editor Stephanie Clark.

The Orbit division based in New York currently consists of the titular Orbit imprint, one of the world’s leading publishers of Science Fiction and Fantasy, as well as the commercial fiction imprint Redhook, launched in 2013. Its authors include New York Times bestsellers James S.A. Corey, N.K. Jemisin, Ann Leckie, Kim Stanley Robinson, Andrzej Sapkowski, and Brent Weeks.

Orbit Works titles will be published by the Orbit team based in New York, including Clark, who was hired specifically to acquire for the new imprint. Authors will be published globally, in both ebook and digital audiobook formats, with audiobooks being produced by the award-winning Hachette Audio division.

Orbit SVP and Publisher, Tim Holman, said, “We are thrilled to be launching a new imprint that harnesses our team’s expertise in publishing Science Fiction and Fantasy, the exciting opportunities presented by high-quality digital publishing, and our commitment to author partnership. Orbit Works will complement our two existing imprints perfectly and we can’t wait to welcome our first authors to the team!”

The Orbit Works imprint is now open to submissions from both agented and unagented writers. More information is available at the Orbit Works website, orbitworks.net.

About Orbit

Orbit is a division of Hachette Book Group, comprising the Orbit and Redhook imprints. Launched in 2007, the Orbit imprint has established itself as one of the market-leading SFF imprints in the US, and the fastest-growing imprint in the field. Orbit US authors include New York Times bestsellers Joe Abercrombie, Iain M. Banks, James S.A. Corey, Alix E. Harrow, N.K. Jemisin, Ann Leckie, Kim Stanley Robinson, Andrzej Sapkowski, Brent Weeks, and Hannah Whitten. Learn more at orbitbooks.net.

About Hachette Book Group

Hachette Book Group is a leading U.S. general-interest book publisher made up of dozens of esteemed imprints within the publishing groups Basic Books Group, Grand Central Publishing, Hachette Audio, Hachette Books, Hachette Nashville, Little, Brown and Company, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, Orbit, Running Press Group, and Workman Publishing. We also provide custom distribution, fulfillment, and sales services to other publishing companies. Our books and authors have received the Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award, Caldecott Medal, Newbery Medal, Booker Prize, Nobel Peace Prize and other major honors. We are committed to diversity in our company and our publishing programs, and to fostering a culture of inclusion for all our employees and authors. We are proud to be part of Hachette Livre, the world’s third-largest trade and educational publisher. Learn more at hachettebookgroup.com.

Contact: Ellen Wright, Associate Publicity Director

212-364-1137 | ellen.wright@hbgusa.com