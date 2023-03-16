Announcing New Distribution Agreement Between Hachette Book Group And Callaway

Landmark Title Bob Dylan: Mixing Up The Medicine Leads Fall 2023 List

NEW YORK, NY (March 16, 2023)

Callaway Arts and Entertainment and Hachette Book Group are pleased to announce a new partnership for the sales and distribution of Callaway’s book list, beginning with its Fall 2023 frontlist titles.

Callaway is celebrating its 43rd year as the preeminent publisher of the highest-quality illustrated books in the world. Under this new, long-term arrangement, Hachette will exclusively distribute Callaway frontlist and backlist trade titles into all channels in the United States and Canada beginning July 1, 2023.

Todd McGarity, VP Corporate Business Development & Strategy, says, “Callaway’s publications are beautiful, whether created for children, art enthusiasts, or pop culture fans. We are excited to welcome Callaway into our family of clients, and help new audiences discover their wonderful books.”

Nicholas Callaway, Founder and CEO, says, “As an independent, integrated cross-platform media company with book publishing at its heart, we are thrilled to join forces with Hachette Book Group and its renowned sales team. We will expand the depth and breadth of our book program with regard to the number of titles released per year, the range of subject categories, and increase our presence across national accounts, independent stores, museum shops, special markets, e-commerce as well as direct-to-consumer channels.”

Callaway’s books encompass the visual arts, music, pop culture, fashion, photography, and stories for children of all ages. A few of Callaway’s landmark titles include The Beatles: Get Back; the 822-page 3-volume, 1:1 life-sized Sistine Chapel trilogy; Leonardo by Leonardo by Martin Kemp; Irving Penn: Passage; Mark Rothko by Arne Glimcher, Founder of Pace Gallery; David Kirk ‘s Miss Spider series; Obama: The Call of History by Peter Baker and Georgia O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers.

The Fall 2023 list will consist of eight titles, including:

Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine (MSRP $100; ISBN9781734537796; Publication date: October 24, 2023), a 608-page magnum opus—the most comprehensive illustrated book ever published on the life and music of the legendary singer/songwriter/poet and winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature. It is the first book to showcase unpublished and unseen treasures from Dylan’s personal archive in the new Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Unconquerable Game: My Life in Golf & Business by Ely Callaway (1919-2001), (MSRP $40.00; ISBN 9781737205142; Publication Date: September 12, 2023) A must-have book for all those interested in starting and building a lifestyle business, and for all those who love the game of golf. The Unconquerable Game is an instant classic that will take its place next to Shoe Dog, by Phil Knight; Harvey Penick’s Little Red Book: Lessons and Teachings From A Lifetime In Golf; and Ben Hogan’s Five Lessons: The Modern Fundamentals of Golf. The Unconquerable Game is a unique combination of knowledge and insight, written with timeless elegance, wisdom, and humor by Ely Callaway, founder of the Callaway Golf Company and one of America’s foremost entrepreneurs of the 20th century.

Jack The Wolf by Sean Scully and Oisin Scully (MSRP $24.95; ISBN 9781737205159; Publication Date: September 5, 2023) an unfor- gettable and charming first children’s book by the world-renowned, contemporary abstract artist Sean Scully, written and illustrated in collaboration with his son Oisin. It is the first in a series of stories created by artist families.

Callaway books are must-have treasures that are made to hold, give, and receive. They are highly collectible, and very often appreciate significantly in value.

This new partnership will bring Callaway titles to an even wider audience than ever before.

ABOUT CALLAWAY:

For more than forty years, Callaway Arts & Entertainment has been at the forefront of art, culture and entertainment. We create and build intellectual property in advanced digital technologies and execute it across a broad canvas of media, from books to television to apps to immersive experiences. We collaborate with the world’s foremost visual artists, entertainment celebrities, authors, brands and institutions.

Visit: callaway.com

CONTACT: Manuela Roosevelt, E: manuela@callaway.com

ABOUT HACHETTE BOOK GROUP:

Hachette Book Group (HBG) is a leading U.S. general-interest book publisher made up of dozens of esteemed imprints within the publishing groups: Basic Books Group, Grand Central Publishing, Hachette Audio, Hachette Books, Hachette Nashville, Little, Brown and Company, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, Orbit, Running Press Group, and Workman Publishing. We also provide custom distribution, ful- fillment, and sales services to other publishing companies. Our books and authors have received the Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award, Caldecott Medal, Newbery Medal, Booker Prize, Nobel Peace Prize and other major honors. We are committed to diversity in our company and our publishing programs, and to fostering a culture of inclusion for all our employees and authors. We are proud to be part of Hachette Livre, the world’s third-largest trade and educational publisher.