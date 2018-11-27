Meet Austin Davis of The Last True Cowboy

Name: Austin Davis

Profession: Rough stock rider

Location: Unforgiven, New Mexico

Height: 5’11”

If your best friends had to pick four words to describe you, what would they pick?

Tough. True-blue. Fun-loving. Down-home.

What are you passionate about?

Carly Beauchamp and rodeo. (It’s the order I have problems with.)

Describe a typical Friday night.

Riding saddle broncs and bulls, then showering and heading out to the local dive with my girl and buds to drink, tell lies and dance!

What are three things you enjoy doing in your free time?

Working on getting the old Homestead House in shape, and working with my girl, Carly.

What’s the last song you listened to?

Dirt on my Boots by Jon Pardi.

If you could go back in time and change one thing in your life, what would it be?

I’d come off the rodeo road earlier, and married my girl. I have a hard head, and it takes a lot for me to get it.

What are you looking for in an ideal mate?

Carly Beauchamp. Has been THE woman for me since I saw her in kindergarten. Then, sometime we realized that playing in the old Homestead house wasn’t play – it was practice. She’s the former Cibola County Rodeo Queen — gorgeous red hair, sweet freckles and the hottest body in New Mexico. But what I love best is inside. She’s my perfect partner for the rough-stock business we’re going to start, homemaker, and mom to the 10 kids we’re going to have. She’s my one and only.