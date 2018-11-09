Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

#AllHaleXmasWishes Read-a-long

by Team Forever

Team Forever is spreading the holiday spirit by co-hosting a read-a-long of Jenny Hale’s Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses with Lauren of Bookmark Lit.

We’d love for you to join us from December 3-December 7. Read below for more info!

 

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses by Jenny Hale

 

How to take part:

  • Grab a copy of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses from your favorite retailer or library.
  • If you do purchase a paperback copy of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses (or have purchased one since October 30), Forever is offering an opportunity to receive a backlist holiday title when you submit your receipt here.
  • Tweet with @ReadForeverPub and @JHaleAuthor throughout the week, using #AllHaleXmasWishes. (We will also be sharing updates on Instagram Story!)
  • We’ll be breaking up the chapters but feel free to read at your own pace!
  • Have fun!

Read-a-long schedule:

  • December 3: Chapters 1-6
  • December 4: Chapters 6-12
  • December 5: Chapters 12-18
  • December 6: Chapters 18-24
  • December 7: Chapters 24-30

 

Looking forward to reading with you!

 