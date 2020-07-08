6 Fiction Ebook Deals for $2.99 – $6.99
The Chemist
by Stephenie Meyer
In this gripping page-turner, an ex-agent on the run from her former employers must take one more case to clear her name and save her life.
The Choice
by Nicholas Sparks
Opposites attract in this moving #1 New York Times bestseller of love lost and found between a medical student and the man who captures her heart.
The Lucky One
by Nicholas Sparks
A U.S. Marine's brush with death leads him to the love of his life in this New York Times bestseller of destiny, luck, and the redemptive power of romance.
At First Sight
by Nicholas Sparks
In this #1 New York Times bestselling follow-up to True Believer, a young couple's love faces the ultimate test when the past disrupts the life and family they've built together.
Gods in Alabama
by Joshilyn Jackson
For 10 years Arlene has kept her promises, and God has kept His end of the bargain. Until now. When an old schoolmate from Possett turns up at Arlene's door in Chicago asking questions about Jim Beverly, former quarterback and god of Possett High, Arlene's break with her former hometown is forced to an end.
The House on the Strand
by Daphne du Maurier
The classic time travel novel from the legendary writer behind Rebecca and "The Birds."
