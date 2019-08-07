PHILLY CHEESESTEAK GALETTE

SERVES 8

Roasted mushrooms, griddled onions, and tender steak—this pie has every element of the sandwich so ubiquitous in the City of Brotherly Love. It’s the perfect pie to extend the leftovers from a roast, the last bits of a steak, or deli roast beef. Fonduta, a pale, gooey, creamy cheese sauce fortified with an egg yolk, ties the whole thing together. I love the spike of hot pickled peppers on the top, but if your family shies away from the heat, just omit them, or griddle one sliced red or green bell pepper with the onions and add it to the filling. The onion and cheese crust takes this pie right over the top.

INGREDIENTS

1 recipe Caramelized Onion and Cheese Pie Dough (recipe below) formed into a disk

8 ounces (225 g) cooked steak or roast beef, preferably rare or medium-rare

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 ounces (225 g) cremini mushrooms, sliced (2 generous cups)

2 medium onions (450 g, 1 pound), sliced into 1/4-inch thick half-moons (3 cups)

1-1/2 cups (360 ml) heavy cream

5 ounces (140 g) provolone, shredded (1-1/2 cups)

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon pickled hot peppers, sliced (optional)

Egg wash (1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon cool water and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt)

DIRECTIONS

Line a baking sheet with parchment. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and allow it to warm slightly. Roll out the dough to a 12-inch round and place on the baking sheet. Cover and refrigerate while making the filling.

Slice the meat into thin ribbons or bite-sized pieces. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When it shimmers, add the mushrooms and let them cook, undisturbed, until deeply browned, about 6 minutes. Shake the pan to loosen the mushrooms—if they stick, continue cooking until they release with a shake—and brown the other side in the same manner, about 3 minutes longer. Remove to a bowl. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan and then add the onions. Cook for about 12 minutes, until wilted, softened, sweet, and beginning to turn golden brown on the edges. Add to the bowl with the mushrooms.

Gently boil the cream in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat until reduced by one-half, about 30 minutes. When it first begins to boil, it will foam actively and threaten to boil over. Just take the pan off the heat, stir, and return to the heat, stirring constantly. After the initial foaming, it will settle back into a bubbly slow boil, cooking down and thickening in about 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the cheese, egg yolk, salt, and pepper. Stir the cream mixture into the onion and mushroom mixture.

Spread the mayonnaise across the dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Scatter the steak evenly across the mayonnaise and pile the onion and mushroom mixture on top of the steak. Lift the outside edges of the dough and pull them up and slightly over the filling, leaving the center exposed. Work your way around the galette, folding the dough over itself and forming a series of pleats that make a snug little package. The center of the galette should be open, but there should also be a very distinct crusty edge to hold in the filling.

Chill the galette for 45 minutes.

Place a Baking Steel, baking stone, or inverted baking sheet on the center rack and heat the oven to 400ÅãF. Slide the baking sheet with the galette onto the hot stone, steel, or sheet and bake for 40 minutes, until the filling is bubbling= and the crust is deeply browned. Cool slightly before serving warm, with pickled peppers on top if you like.

Caramelized Onion and Cheese Pie Dough

Makes 1 recipe pie dough

Plan some time to make this dough as the onion butter needs to chill hard. It’s a super savory flavor to wrap around almost any meaty filling. Flour the board and rolling pin generously; this is a sticky dough and it warms quickly. The dough will bake more quickly than all-butter and shortening doughs, so if you choose to swap it into another recipe, keep your eye on the oven and watch for visual cues like over-browning, and tent with foil, if needed.

INGREDIENTS

2 ounces (56 g) extra sharp cheddar cheese (preferably orange), cold

1⅓ cups (160 g) all-purpose flour

1 recipe Onion Butter (recipe follows), cubed and chilled

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup (60 ml) ice water

DIRECTIONS

Roughly chop the cheese into pea-sized pieces, about 1/2 cup packed.

Place the work bowl of the food processor on the scale, set the scale to zero, and weigh the flour into the bowl. Weigh in the onion butter and cheese. Finally, add the salt. Move the bowl to the food processor base, insert the metal blade, cover, and use the Pulse function to cut the flour, butter, and cheese into flour-covered pea-sized pieces, about 15 quick pulses. Add the ice water all at once and process until the dough almost comes together in a ball. All the flour will be dampened and the dough will clump.

Spend time on this next step because the more compact and precise the dough, the easier it is to roll to the correct size and thickness. Form an X with two long pieces of overlapping plastic wrap and lightly flour the surface. Dump the dough onto the center of the plastic wrap, scraping the processor bowl clean. Wrap the sloppy gathering of dough in the plastic and, at the same time, use a bench scraper (not your warm hands that might melt the butter clumps) to form the dough into a 4-inch disk or a 3-1/2- by 3-1/2-inch block.

Once wrapped, use a rolling pin to gently press across the surface of the dough, then flip it over and do the same on the other side. Now let it rest: Refrigerate the dough for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight. Alternatively, slip the plastic-wrapped dough block into a ziptop bag and freeze it for up to 3 months. Defrost gently, overnight in the refrigerator.

When Pies Fly Following up on PIE SQUARED's slab pies, food writer Cathy Barrow finds more ways to use pastry dough deliciously with crowd-pleasing (and easy to make) galettes and small tarts, as well as empanadas, strudels, and knishes.



WHEN PIES FLY guides the rolling pin novice and the experienced dough wrangler to dozens of shapes and styles of crusty, flaky, delicious treats. Barrow's well-tested, foolproof crust recipes means pie-making is fun, not scary, and her step-by-step techniques makes turning out a free-form pie practically foolproof.



WHEN PIES FLY includes many types of pastries (both homemade and store-bought), ready for the lunchbox, the dinner table, road trips, and picnics. These handy crusty offerings go from freezer to oven, and will win over everyone at the table. No one will be able to resist Sesame Chicken Hand Pies, Savory Nectarine Marscapone Tarts, Pork Pastor Empanadas, Spiced Apple Strudels, and much more. The perfect mix of nostalgic favorites and new pastry creations, WHEN PIES FLY is a wonderful dive into the world of pies in all of their forms.

