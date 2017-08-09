Zulema Renee Summerfield
Zulema Renee Summerfield’s short fiction has appeared in The Threepenny Review, Guernica, and elsewhere. Her first book, Everything Faces All Ways At Once, is available from Fourteen Hills Press. A MacDowell Colony fellow, she currently lives in Portland, Oregon.Read More
By the Author
Every Other Weekend
A debut novel about an imaginative girl in the year following her parents' divorce, and what happens when her creeping premonition that something terrible will…