Winsome Sears
Author bio: Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears was born in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1964. She is a mother, wife, and is proud to have served in the United States Marines. She was also a hard-charging Vice President of the Virginia State Board of Education, and she received presidential appointments to the U.S. Census Bureau, where she co-chaired the African American Committee, and the Advisory Committee on Women Veterans to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
In addition to earning a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Regent University, Earle-Sears built a successful business as a trained electrician. She understands the importance of helping small businesses thrive but is most proud of her community work leading a men’s prison ministry and serving as director of a women’s homeless shelter for The Salvation Army.
By the Author
How Sweet It Is
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears shows readers how her Christian faith, unwavering patriotism, and fervent commitment to conservative principles propelled her to serve and sacrifice…