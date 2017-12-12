William Sinunu, MA, LSW, is a licensed social worker who has counseled a wide variety of people, and was a flight attendant for almost twenty years before he was appointed the head of the EAP program for JetBlue Airlines in 2003. The cousin of New Hampshire Senator John E. Sununu and nephew of John Sununu, former Governor of New Hampshire and Chief of Staff for the previous Bush Administration, Sinunu lives in Brooklyn, NY.