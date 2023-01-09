Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
William Rice
William Rice is the nationally-known food and wine columnist for The Chicago Tribune. One of America’s most respected authorities on food preparation and wine, he has co-edited three editions of Where to Eat in America, a national restaurant guide, wrote Feasts of Wine and Food, a wine guide with recipes, and has contributed articles to Travel and Leisure, GQ, Gourmet, Elle, and Connoisseur. Before joining the Tribune, he was the editor-in-chief of Food & Wine magazine. Bill lives in Chicago with his wife, Jill Van Cleave, a specialist in recipe development.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Steak Lover's Cookbook
Marrying simplicity and succulence, steak is a food everyone can understand, and one of the very few to inspire genuine craving. Steak is William Rice's…