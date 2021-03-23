William M. Li
William W. Li, MD, is a world-renowned physician, scientist, speaker, and author. He is best known for leading the Angiogenesis Foundation. Dr. Li’s groundbreaking work has impacted more than seventy diseases, including cancer, diabetes, blindness, heart disease, and obesity. His TED Talk, “Can We Eat to Starve Cancer?” has garnered more than eleven million views, and he has appeared on The Doctor Oz Show, The Martha Stewart Show, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, and Voice of America and has presented at the Vatican’s Unite to Cure conference. An author of over one hundred scientific publications in leading journals such as Science, the New England Journal of Medicine, the Lancet, and more, Dr. Li has served on the faculties at Harvard, Tufts, and Dartmouth Medical School. Discover more at his website, http://www.drwilliamli.com.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use