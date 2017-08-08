Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
William Diamond
Dubbed “Decorating’s Dynamic Duo” by House Beautiful, William Diamond and Anthony Baratta are known for enlarged scale and genius color interpretation. Diamond Baratta now has signature collections with Lee Jofa and Stark Carpet. Among their many accolades is being named on the list of Architectural Digest’s “Top 100 Architects and Interior Designers.”
