William C. Ketchum, Jr. has worked as a guest curator at the Museum of American Folk Art and a consultant to major auction houses. He is the author of more than a dozen books on American antiques, including The Antique Hunter’s Guide to American Pottery & Porcelain.

Elizabeth von Habsburg is the president of Masterson-Gurr-Johns, Inc., an appraisal and fine arts consulting firm with offices in New York and London.

Marvin D. Schwartz is an expert in decorative arts and has worked with museums around the country, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art. He is the author of many articles and books, including American Furniture of the Colonial Period.