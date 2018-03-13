Werner/ols Werner/ols
Floyd Werner, Ph.D. and Carl Olson, M.S., entomologists at the University of Arizona in Tucson, share their affection for the diversity and necessity of all creatures. They’ll arm us with knowledge to help us appreciate and respect the role insects play as ther recylcers in nature and even dispel some of the fears and misconceptions many of us have about the earth’s most numerous inhabitants.
