Although parents are typically the ones who introduce their children to new experiences, author Wanda L. Curran first gained interest in guinea pigs (cavies) when her daughter Nancy joined 4-H and developed a successful and prosperous hobby. Curran then became an adult 4-H leader in guinea pigs and rabbits and was inspired to write the book Your Guinea Pig. She is a member of the Golden State Cavy Breeders Association, the American Cavy Breeders Association, and the Oroville, Downtown Oroville, and Trendsetters 4-H Community Clubs. She lives in Oroville, California, with her husband John.