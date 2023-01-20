Free shipping on orders $35+

Wanda L. Curran

Although parents are typically the ones who introduce their children to new experiences, author Wanda L. Curran first gained interest in guinea pigs (cavies) when her daughter Nancy joined 4-H and developed a successful and prosperous hobby. Curran then became an adult 4-H leader in guinea pigs and rabbits and was inspired to write the book Your Guinea Pig. She is a member of the Golden State Cavy Breeders Association, the American Cavy Breeders Association, and the Oroville, Downtown Oroville, and Trendsetters 4-H Community Clubs. She lives in Oroville, California, with her husband John.
