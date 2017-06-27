W. Grant Thompson

W. Grant Thompson, M.D., is Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, as well as a professor of medicine and the Assistant Dean for Clinical Affairs at the University of Ottawa. Dr. Thompson is the author of The Irritable Gut, which won the 1980 Book Award of the American Medical Writers Association, and was praised by The New England Journal of Medicine as “a brief, up-to-date compendium of the literature.” He is also the recipient of the prestigious Nuffield and McLaughlin Fellowships, and is a regular speaker at international conferences. In addition to The Irritiable Gut, Dr Thompson has published over 100 scientific papers and book chapters in the field of gastroenterology.