A non-profit specialist, public speaker, author, pro-life advocate, television personality, and radio host, Victoria Robinson is currently the Director of External Relations for Save the Storks. The organization partners with pregnancy resource centers all over the nation, providing them with powerful tools and training to more effectively connect with women in their communities. Prior to joining Storks, Victoria worked with pregnancy resource centers for over twenty years, serving as an Executive Director at three separate locations. Victoria is co-host of a podcast that reaches 8 million listeners a month and along with her daughter Teryn Chapin host the new HGTV series “Home Suite Home”.

Victoria has been speaking at women’s events, youth conferences, and churches for almost two decades.

Victoria is the mother to four daughters, the mother-in-law to three sons-in-law and “Mimi” to four grandchildren.