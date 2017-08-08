Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Valerie Shaff
Valerie Shaff’s photographs have appeared in the New Yorker, Paper, Good Housekeeping and Martha Stewart’s Living. Roy Blount, Jr. is one of America’s best-known humorists. Author of twelve books and contributing editor of The Atlantic, he writes a regular column for Men’s Journal, The Oxford American and has done so for many others.
