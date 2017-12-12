Valerie Menard
Since 1994 VALERIE MENARD has been an editor for Hispanic magazine, one of the oldest national Latino magazines. She is also a freelance writer with Vista, Estylo, Latin Heat, and Frontera magazines. Prior to that she was the managing editor for five years of La Prensa, an Austin-based bilingual newspaper. The author of The Latino Holiday Book, Menard lives in Austin, Texas.
