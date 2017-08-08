Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tommy Tenney
Tommy Tenney, has ministered in more than 72 countries. Three generations of ministry in his family heritage have given Tommy a unique perspective on how to share the Gospel today. Tommy spent 10 years pastoring and has spent over 20 years in itinerant ministry. Tenney and his wife, Jeannie, reside in Louisiana with their three daughters and two Yorkies. http://www.godchasers.orgRead More
By the Author
The Ultimate Comeback
Using biblical examples of how focusing on the wrong direction leads only to heartbreak, Tommy Tenney reveals that obedience alone brings true restoration of the…
Finding Your Way
In The Ultimate Comeback Tommy Tenney showed us how we can find restoration and healing after even the most egregious errors and from the most…