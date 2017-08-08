Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Tommy Tenney

Tommy Tenney, has ministered in more than 72 countries. Three generations of ministry in his family heritage have given Tommy a unique perspective on how to share the Gospel today. Tommy spent 10 years pastoring and has spent over 20 years in itinerant ministry. Tenney and his wife, Jeannie, reside in Louisiana with their three daughters and two Yorkies. http://www.godchasers.org

