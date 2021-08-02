Todd Casey

Todd M. Casey is the author of The Art of Still Life: A Contemporary Guide to Classical Techniques, Composition, Drawing, and Painting in Oil. A Massachusetts native, Todd studied at art schools in Boston and San Francisco before embarking on the classical artistic education offered by Jacob Collins’s famed Water Street Atelier in New York City. A modern master of the still-life genre, Casey teaches at several institutions, including the Art Students League of New York. He is represented by Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc., New York, and his paintings are held in numerous private collections worldwide. He lives with his wife and daughter in New York’s Hudson Valley.



Christine Sismondo has been writing about wine, spirits, cocktails, and other topics, ranging from fine art to social history, for the Toronto Star, Globe and Mail, Maclean’s, and other publications for twenty years. Her journalism has earned her a Canadian National Magazine Award. Although she holds a doctorate in history from York University, she prefers to work on popular and crossover projects for a wider audience. Christine lives in Toronto.



James Waller is the author of the "Drinkology” series of books published by Harry N. Abrams. The series’ first volume, Drinkology: The Art and Science of the Cocktail, has sold more than 80,000 copies—including many sales through non-book retailers. James lives in Baltimore, Maryland.

