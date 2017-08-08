Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Thomas Hoving
Andrew Wyeth is perhaps the most popular American artist of the twentieth century. He has been the subject of numerous major exhibitions, including ones at the Metropolitan Museum of Art; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; and Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco. Many books have been published on his art.Read More
Thomas Hoving, the former director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the former editor-in-chief of Connoisseur, is a cultural affairs consultant and the author of many books, including Making the Mummies Dance, his recent bestselling memoirs. A new book about art fakes will be published shortly.
By the Author
Andrew Wyeth
This lavish volume reproduces 138 tempera, drybrush & watercolor paintings & pencil studies by Andrew Wyeth. The most comprehensive retrospective of the artist's work ever…