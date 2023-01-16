The Eat Offbeat Chefs

Eat Offbeat is a catering company in New York that features new, off-the-beaten-path cuisines and creates quality jobs for refugee and minority immigrant home cooks. Eat Offbeat, which was founded by Manal Kahi and Wissam Kahi in November 2015, has been featured in major media outlets in the US and abroad, including The Guardian, Fast Company, Forbes, Newsweek, the Huffington Post, and CBS News.