The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize winner for outstanding national and local journalism, is a leading daily metro newspaper and has served Greater Boston and New England for 150 years. With the largest newsroom in the region, the Globe produces award-winning news, analysis, and entertainment and hosts community events that connect millions of readers to stories and ideas of critical importance to their communities.



Chad Finn is a sports and media columnist at The Boston Globe, where he has worked since 2003. He has won multiple Associated Press Sports Editors national awards. In 2020 and '21, he was voted Favorite Sportswriter in Boston in the Channel Media Market Survey.